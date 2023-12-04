Continuing its dedication to providing an enhanced trading experience, BDSwiss announced the launch of its upgraded account offerings, featuring the Dynamic Leverage tool and the innovative Zero-Spread Account. Rolled out on October 31st, Dynamic Leverage is available to all clients, excluding the MENA region. This upgrade, from the previous 1:400, provides a flexible mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions, ensuring traders can respond swiftly and effectively to market fluctuations. In addition to Dynamic Leverage, BDSwiss introduces the Zero-Spread Account, a testament to the firm's ongoing commitment to innovation.

What is Dynamic Leverage?

Dynamic Leverage stands as a powerful trading tool, empowering traders to make real-time adjustments to their leverage based on their total position exposure. The available leverage is contingent upon the asset type and trading volume, offering traders a versatile approach to their strategies. This adaptable feature ensures traders possess the agility to respond to the ever-changing market landscape swiftly, granting them unparalleled control, accuracy, and flexibility.

● Dynamic Leverage intuitively aligns itself during market volatility, preventing traders from being overexposed during significant economic events.

● By precisely synchronising leverage adjustments with market dynamics, traders can enhance their risk management strategies, aiming for better results.

How Dynamic Leverage Works

The model of Dynamic Leverage operates on a per-instrument basis, meaning leverage automatically decreases as trading volume increases. This approach allows traders to optimise their trading potential while upholding responsible risk management practices.

● Dynamic Leverage intelligently adapts to trading volume, automatically adjusting with each position opened.

● Through automatic adjustments, Dynamic Leverage empowers traders to manage their risk and capital in real time.

Calculating Margin with Dynamic Leverage

With Dynamic Leverage, traders can calculate margin requirements in real-time, aligning their positions with the ever-changing market conditions.

Here's the example illustrating the calculation of the margin for opening a long position of 20 lots on EUR/USD using Dynamic Leverage:

Considering a Euro account and a contract size of 100,000 units of EUR/USD with the price at 1.07213:

- 3 Lots with 1:2000 Leverage = 3*100000/2000=€150

- 7 Lots with 1:1000 Leverage = 7*100000/1000=€700

- 10 Lots with 1:500 Leverage = 10*100000/500=€2000

The margin required to open 20 Lots of EURUSD will be €2850.

- Margin = lots x contract size x rate/leverage size

For more information about BDSwiss dynamic leverage, click here.

Difference Between Default and Dynamic Leverage

Default leverage is characterised by its emphasis on capital utilisation and consistent risk management for traders. It ensures a balanced approach to market fluctuations, providing stability in trading endeavours. On the other hand, Dynamic Leverage significantly enhances trading by adapting to varying trading volumes.

This dynamic feature offers greater profit potential, highlighting the importance of intelligent risk management and strategic decision-making. With Dynamic Leverage, managing risk and market exposure becomes paramount, necessitating traders to make well-informed choices based on market analysis and real-time data.

Introducing the Zero-Spread Account

In addition to Dynamic Leverage, BDSwiss launched its latest account type, the Zero-Spread Account, aiming to elevate traders' potential with improved features and reduced trading costs. With zero spreads and accessibility for everyone, this account requires only a minimal deposit of $200.

Also, it offers a Swap-Free Option, providing flexibility to traders adhering to specific financial principles and ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted trading experience. Open positions do not require immediate actions, allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies without unnecessary disruptions. Moreover, a dedicated support team is available for queries, ensuring traders have the assistance they need at every step.

For specific regions, certain features may apply. Visit the BDSwiss website for detailed information and to discover the limitless possibilities that await with their Zero-Spread Account.

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a renowned name in the forex industry, known for its commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly trading solutions. With a focus on empowering traders, the company offers a range of advanced tools and account types, ensuring traders can make informed decisions and navigate the forex market with confidence. BDSwiss's Dynamic Leverage upgrade and the launch of the Zero-Spread Account promise improved trading experiences for both novice and experienced traders alike.

To further explore their latest updates and for more information, visit the BDSwiss official website.