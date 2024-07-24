Trump supports crypto, attracting votes from the sector

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the cusp of significant price movements due to two major catalysts: the launch of new Ethereum ETFs and the evolving political landscape with Donald Trump's increased engagement in the crypto space.

Ethereum ETF Approval, Trump's Crypto Endorsement, and Bitcoin's Bullish Outlook

Recently, the nine new Ethereum ETFs got approval, sparking interest within the community. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around $67,130, with predictions of a surge to $70,000.

Ethereum ETFs saw significant transaction volumes, though at half the pace of Bitcoin ETFs on their launch days. The market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $1.32 trillion, maintaining a 54.5% market share.

Former President Trump, previously a Bitcoin (BTC) critic, is now engaging with the crypto community. He will headline a major Bitcoin (BTC) conference in Nashville, signaling his shift towards digital assets.

This endorsement is seen as a bullish signal, potentially driving the price of Bitcoin (BTC) higher.

Bitcoin (BTC) needs a daily close above the 20-day EMA to mitigate bearish pressures. Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $105,000 if Trump wins the election. Crypto enthusiasts should watch for Bitcoin (BTC) breaking new resistance levels soon.

Minotaurus (MTAUR) Presale Offers Exclusive Early-Bird Advantages

While Bitcoin (BTC) might be well-positioned for a further uptick, it’s not the only asset to consider. Emerging prospects like the Minotaurus ($MTAUR) presale might also be a worthy addition to your crypto portfolio. The current presale price is just $0.0000466 per token. Compared to the listing price of $0.00020, that’s almost a 77% cut!

Within the Minotaurus ($MTAUR) is an infinite running adventure, and the $MTAUR token has solid in-game utility. Swap it for virtual currency and unlock exclusive features like access to special zones, exclusive in-game content, unique upgrades, power-ups, and more. As an extra incentive for $MTAUR holders, there are referral and vesting programs in place.

Minotaurus ($MTAUR) has all it takes to become a major player in the booming $14.78 billion casual gaming market (estimates by Statista). The project's hyper-casual gameplay perfectly matches gamer preferences, as shown by 5.9 billion downloads from the App Store and Google Play in 2023, according to SensorTower.

Don't miss out – join Minotaurus today and witness its progress yourself!

Use the passcode MXS793 at checkout to save an extra 5% on your token order — valid for 48 hours after publication.

Jake Thompson

Jake Thompson, from San Jose, CA, is a seasoned writer specializing in blockchain & crypto. With over a decade of tech industry experience, he excels in making complex concepts accessible. An avid gamer and digital artist, Jake also enjoys hiking Northern California's scenic trails.