When trading bitcoin, the most active digital currency, traders ask me if they can follow technical tools like the ones I use in analyzing currencies, stocks, bonds, and commodities. The answer is .....YES. Traders like to define and limit risk and certain technical tools do just that no matter the instrument. IN this video, I look at the price action of bitcoin on the daily and hourly chart and show how traders can and did, use the technicals that led to some big dollar moves in the digital currency

