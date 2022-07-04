Bitcoin is down 9.2% over the past week, finishing around $19,400 and trading near 19,000 on Monday morning. Ethereum has lost 13.3% in the last seven days, while other top altcoins in the top 10 have fallen from 8.6% (BNB) to 18% (Solana).

According to CoinMarketCap, the total capitalisation of the crypto market fell 9% over the week to $865bn. Bitcoin's dominance index fell 0.3 points to 42.2%. The cryptocurrency fears index by Monday rose to 14 points.

Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term has been under even pressure for almost all last week. A brief bounce at the beginning of the day on July 1 was more likely due to emotional excitement from the start of a new period (month, quarter, half-year) rather than fundamental changes in the situation. This rebound protected BTCUSD from updating lows.

Nevertheless, the global picture remains bearish as stock markets show no glimpses of tightening financial conditions by central banks. On the weekly charts, BTCUSD remains below the 200-week average, having failed a timid attempt to climb higher last week.

The RSI on the weekly charts remains oversold, which is a historical anomaly. Unfortunately for the bulls, this is not a sign of a better time to enter. Technically, a sustained return from extreme to norm would be a buy signal. The end of the second quarter of 2022 was the worst for bitcoin in 11 years.

FxPro's Analysis: Bitcoin chart

Investor Michael Bury, who predicted the 2007 mortgage crisis, admits that the current market situation is only the middle of a bearish cycle for BTC and equities.

Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, called the current collapse of the crypto market a good time to buy bitcoin for the long term. He said that if traders can hold out in the current bear market Bear Market A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over months, or possibly even years.Bear Markets ExplainedLike any asset, movements are driven by speculation and by extension levels of optimism in markets. In the case of bear markets, investor confidence is weak and a driver of assets in a downward direction. Of course, there are multiple factors at work with any sustained or directional push of asset prices. This influences speculation, psychological effects, and other external stimuli. Oftentimes, bear markets do not have a clear start or end point, nor do they use any specific metrics in their analysis or identification. Rather, the case of the stock market can help define a bear market. For example, if stock prices fall by 20%, typically after a rise of 20% and before a second 20% rise, then it can be surmised that a bear market is in effect.Moreover, bear markets are notoriously difficult to forecast, though there are also several different factors that exist that can help usher a bear market as well. Bear markets commonly take place when the economy is shrinking or during periods of weakness, turmoil, or uncertainty.This is supported by weak gross domestic product (GDP) readings and a sustained rise in unemployment or declines in corporate profits. Investor confidence is also a notable determinant, which tends to have a sustained fall during a bear market period. A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over months, or possibly even years.Bear Markets ExplainedLike any asset, movements are driven by speculation and by extension levels of optimism in markets. In the case of bear markets, investor confidence is weak and a driver of assets in a downward direction. Of course, there are multiple factors at work with any sustained or directional push of asset prices. This influences speculation, psychological effects, and other external stimuli. Oftentimes, bear markets do not have a clear start or end point, nor do they use any specific metrics in their analysis or identification. Rather, the case of the stock market can help define a bear market. For example, if stock prices fall by 20%, typically after a rise of 20% and before a second 20% rise, then it can be surmised that a bear market is in effect.Moreover, bear markets are notoriously difficult to forecast, though there are also several different factors that exist that can help usher a bear market as well. Bear markets commonly take place when the economy is shrinking or during periods of weakness, turmoil, or uncertainty.This is supported by weak gross domestic product (GDP) readings and a sustained rise in unemployment or declines in corporate profits. Investor confidence is also a notable determinant, which tends to have a sustained fall during a bear market period. Read this Term, their investments will multiply in the next bullish trend.

According to IntoTheBlock, retail investors have stepped up after bitcoin fell below $20,000. This category of cryptocurrency holders has been the most aggressive in buying during the recent sell-off.

El Salvador continues to buy bitcoins amid a falling market. This time, the country's government spent about $1.5 million to buy 80 BTC at an average price of $19,000.

On the other hand, Bank of America reported that the bank's customers investing in cryptocurrencies has fallen by more than 50% since November last year.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.