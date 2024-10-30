Blast Royale has announced the upcoming pre-sale of its Low FDV Community Offering (LCO) for the $NOOB token, scheduled for November 6th. As a community-focused initiative, this offering aims to integrate players and supporters, marking a significant move in the Gaming x Meme token space. With record engagement, including over 85,000 Daily Active Users (DAU), more than 20 million social media impressions and 3 million $NOOB tokens spent on in-game assets in the last 28 days alone, Blast Royale is setting new benchmarks for community engagement.

Backed by $6 million in funding from notable investors including Animoca Brands, Mechanism Capital, and Dragonfly, $NOOB will serve as the studio token for First Light Games. Supporting both Blast Royale and future games development, $NOOB reinforces the studio's commitment to community-driven projects in crypto gaming.

Details of the LCO

The $NOOB LCO will feature a Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) of $10 million, structured as a pre-sale with accessibility as its central focus. Inspired by meme coin culture, 25% of the $NOOB token supply is dedicated to this offering, enabling players and early supporters to contribute to the future of Blast Royale. This initiative underscores Blast Royale's goal to establish a new standard for community-driven offerings in the gaming sector.

Empowering the Community

The LCO offers the freedom of choice with a capped ticket starting from as little as 1$, allowing early adopters and community members to join the $NOOB ecosystem at a significant milestone. Blast Royale NFT holders will have access to higher allocation in the offering, ensuring that the most engaged community members are positioned at the center of $NOOB’s growth strategy.

As a point of comparison, leading crypto games such as Illuvium reached FDVs of up to $18 billion with their tokens during previous market peaks, highlighting the potential for early participants in $NOOB as Blast Royale's footprint within mobile gaming grows.

How to Participate in the LCO

To participate, individuals must complete the KYC process via the PAID Network before November 5th. Following the LCO launch on November 6th, $NOOB will be officially listed on November 13th.

Key Details for the $NOOB LCO

Community Round Start Date : November 6th, 2023

: November 6th, 2023 FDV : $10 Million

: $10 Million Corpos Holders Ticket : from 1$ to 1000$ (per NFT)

: from 1$ to 1000$ (per NFT) Plaque Doctor Holders Ticket: from 1$ to 700$ (per NFT)

from 1$ to 700$ (per NFT) Public Ticket: from 1$ to 500$

from 1$ to 500$ Vesting Schedule : 7.5% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), with full unlock over 9 months

: 7.5% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), with full unlock over 9 months Official Listing Date: November 13th, 2023

About Blast Royale

Blast Royale (https://hub.xyz/blast-royale) is a community-driven mobile game that integrates blockchain technology and the cultural appeal of meme tokens to create a unique user experience. With significant backing from industry-leading investors, Blast Royale is focused on delivering engaging gaming content while providing users with active roles in the growth and development of its tokenomics and in-game ecosystem. The $NOOB token, designed to connect gaming and meme coin culture, represents the platform’s commitment to both community engagement and the evolution of gaming within the blockchain space.