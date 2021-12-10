Are you struggling to get your head around some of the major macro stories. Have you come to the trading table from a purely technical background, but know there is more to be found in understanding and trading the fundamentals? If that is you then consider this book by David Moss. 'A concise guide to macro economics'

I would recommend this book it as it provides a good round the edges knowledge to the macro framework. However, don't expect it to obviously impact your trading. It won't. It is not a trading book, but an economics one. The strengths of the book for me was that David Moss is a skilled teacher. He writes plainly, succinctly, and with purpose. All key attributes of a great teacher. In particular I can recommend chapter 2 on Money and chapter 4 a short history of the money and the monetary policy in the US.