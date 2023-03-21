Fxview announced that it will sponsor the National Karate Team of Cyprus at the European Karate Championships for Seniors held in Guadalajara, Spain between 22 and 26 March 2023.

With this sponsorship, Fxview aims to raise awareness about the importance of cultivating self-discipline, leadership and, above all, confidence in the young generation. It is the first time that the global financial industry leader steps outside the realm of trading and investing, in an effort to support the development of the young community of Cyprus, where the company is headquartered.

As part of a long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) pro bono initiative, the company proposes to empower and direct youth towards health and well-being by sponsoring sporting events and other similar activities aimed at helping local communities to develop and foster healthy habits in the younger generation.

When asked, “Why a Karate team?” Tajinder Virk, Co-founder and CEO of Finvasia Group, the financial conglomerate owning Fxview, said: “ We value the community we set foot in. The past five years have been excellent for us, so we thought it was about time we gave something back to our community.”

“Youngsters need role models and by sponsoring the National Karate Team, we aim to instill pride, honor, self-confidence, self-awareness and discipline. These are all values that Karate as a martial art cultivates. It is more than a sport. It is a philosophy, which hopefully will be embraced by young sport lovers. We are proud to offer the Senior National Karate Team our support and we wish them every success, strength and stamina to bring gold home.”

The sporting event will bring over 500 Karate sportsmen and women from 48 European countries who will be battling for the title and for gold. Apart from crowning the best karatekas in Europe, the Guadalajara tournament also serves as a launching pad for the best teams to compete at the upcoming edition of the European Games held in Poland. So, the result of the competition will be decisive.

Following a series of successes at the European Karate Championships U21 (open to athletes under 21), where Cypriot male and female karatekas won gold, silver and bronze medals, the Cyprus National Team is now preparing for the approaching tournament in Spain. Here they will face defending champions such as Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu and Eray Şamdan of Turkey, Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine, and other stars of the impressive martial art.

Fxview aims to offer support to Cypriot sportsmen and women and give them the opportunity to enter Europe’s and the world’s sport elites.