Midnight Evergreen Technologies, Inc. (Midnight) dares to reimagine the role of an AA game publisher, with a mission to fundamentally reshape how we play together. Midnight is building The Evergreen, the first (of-its-kind) publishing platform designed as a deconstructed, composable MMORPG, delivering immersive, cross-genre experiences that seamlessly span across various platforms, pushing the boundaries of how games are played and enjoyed.

The Evergreen fuses enduring player progression with constantly evolving gameplay, creating an interconnected arcade of games that offer the reach, engagement, and monetization of a traditional MMO—without the risks of a single theme, game narrative, or prolonged production cycles.

Midnight proudly announces the launch of the first of its 26 planned core games in this Deconstructed MMO: The Evergreen: Midnight Market. Set to release on Web, Mobile, and Telegram, and built in partnership with Aptos Foundation, Midnight Market is a daring game of risk and reward where every spin teeters between fortune and mischief. Combining the thrill of crypto gaming with the reliability and scalability of Aptos' Layer 1 blockchain, Midnight Market sets a new standard for decentralized gaming.

Players will find themselves in a high-stakes world of chance, crafting items, earning tokens, and navigating encounters with the elusive Night Pig. How far will you push your luck in pursuit of the ultimate prize?

“Our partnership with Aptos Foundation marks a significant tipping point,” said Steve Wade, Founder & CEO of Midnight. “Aptos’ innovative Web3 infrastructure aligns perfectly with our strategy to focus on player participation in the ecosystems they engage with. Specifically, we’ve solved for interoperability between games, and Aptos makes that solution a reality.” Wade further explained, “We believe in the creator economy and see Web3 as the next logical step—empowering individuals and communities to shape the ecosystems they interact with. With Aptos, we envision a world where players’ stories matter and endure long after the game is over.”

Key Features of The Evergreen: Midnight Market

Engaging, Unpredictable Gameplay : Players experience unpredictable rewards or unexpected encounters, with every spin holding the potential for either fortune or a surprise interaction with the Night Pig. This element of suspense enhances the gameplay experience with an entertaining, high-stakes twist.

: Players experience unpredictable rewards or unexpected encounters, with every spin holding the potential for either fortune or a surprise interaction with the Night Pig. This element of suspense enhances the gameplay experience with an entertaining, high-stakes twist. Decisive Risk-Reward Mechanics : With each turn, players must choose between pushing their luck for higher rewards or banking their earnings. This gameplay design adds strategic depth, enhancing engagement through meaningful player choices.

: With each turn, players must choose between pushing their luck for higher rewards or banking their earnings. This gameplay design adds strategic depth, enhancing engagement through meaningful player choices. Aptos Powered Player Economy: Midnight Market features a blockchain-powered economy, enabling players to craft items known as Keys and earn tickets that can be redeemed for the native ecosystem token or other exclusive merchandise. This player-driven system ensures that every reward has tangible value, heightening the stakes and making the game’s risk-reward mechanics even more impactful.

The game is the first major title to utilize the Aptos high-throughput blockchain, which boasts low latency and high transaction speeds, creating a seamless gaming environment for thousands of players worldwide.

“Powered by the speed and security of the Aptos blockchain, we’re excited to see Midnight’s ambitious vision for The Evergreen brought to life,” said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Grants and Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation. “Players can expect an immersive, genre-spanning experience where every move shapes their unique journey, and the time they spend leaves lasting echoes within the game’s universe and control over the assets they acquire. This isn’t just a step into the future of Web3 gaming—it’s a bold leap forward, placing players at the heart of a dynamic ecosystem, where every moment they choose to spend has a meaningful impact on the worlds they explore".

The Evergreen: Midnight Market is in closed beta now and available to players globally November 13th.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos protocol, decentralized network and ecosystem and driving engagement with the Aptos ecosystem. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology and programming language, Move, are designed to evolve, improve performance and strengthen user safeguards.

About Midnight

Midnight (https://www.midnight.io/) is at the forefront of innovation with The Evergreen, the first-ever publishing platform that operates as a deconstructed, composable MMORPG. Players engage with and explore diverse, interconnected game worlds, all linked by The Evergreen, a dynamic nexus that binds these unique experiences together. Each game is its own universe, offering new adventures while feeding into a broader progression system. By combining immersive gameplay with a shared economy and evolving narratives, Midnight is reshaping how players discover and interact with new worlds across genres and platforms.