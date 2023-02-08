After taking the fintech industry by storm with its thought-provoking technology, Finvasia Group makes strides into an industry led by big names.

On 12th January 2023, the global fintech industry leader Finvasia Group obtained its Investment Banking Licence from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC).

Regarded as one of the prominent regulators for the non-bank financial services sector and global business, the FSC oversees the activity of operators in the financial services sector, including Provident Funds, Superannuation Funds, Virtual Asset Service Providers, and other Investment Service Providers.

Sarvjeet Virk, Finvasia Group Co-founder and CMD said: “Obtaining the FSC Investment Banking Licence is a crucial milestone for Finvasia Group, opening a new chapter in our company’s history. This is only the beginning of an even more exciting journey, allowing us to ramp up our financial services offering globally.”

Established in 2009 in Canada, Finvasia set out to be one of the world’s leading asset management companies overseeing and growing the portfolios of large corporations and global hedge funds.

Seeing sustained growth, in 2011, the investment firm forayed into the Indian capital markets as a Financial Institutional Investor (FII). The volumes witnessed by the company were so large at that time that acquiring requisite regulatory licences from India's top exchanges, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX and AMFI, seemed like an organic progression.

With all these licences in place, co-founders and brothers Sarvjeet Singh Virk and Tajinder Virk, started exploring India's retail trading segment. Observing the systemic flaws and the frequent malpractices of middlemen and brokers’ vested interests in churning trades and topping up spreads to earn higher commissions, they decided to take a different turn.

Promoting a technology-enabled, and thus fair and transparent approach to trading and investing, Finvasia launched and acquired a number of flagship brands with a resounding name in India and internationally, including Shoonya, ZuluTrade, Fxview,AAAFx, CapitalWallet, ActTrader, to only name a few.

Adding the investment banking licence to its already large spectrum of approvals, Finvasia Group launches into an industry associated with exclusive investment banks such as Charles Schwab, Blackrock, Vanguard, Lloyds, Barclays, UBS and others.

Tajinder Virk, Finvasia Co-founder and CEO said: “It is a great step forward for Finvasia Group and another opportunity for us to carry our vision to create a global financial ecosystem at Finvasia. An investment banking licence is one of the notable financial regulations that a financial institution and fintech group such as ours can attain.”

Under its FSC licence, the fintech and financial services group will offer the following services:

● Investment Dealer (Full-Service Dealer including underwriting)

● Investment Adviser (Unrestricted) Licence

● Investment Adviser (Corporate Finance Advisory)

● Asset Management

● Distribution of Financial Products

Notably, the FSC licence coverage expands on all Finvasia brands. The company has not yet disclosed when these services will become available or which brands will facilitate access to which of these exclusive financial services and products. For more information about the company, please visit https://finvasia.com/.

About Finvasia

Finvasia is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organisation that owns and operates over a dozen brands across financial services, technology, real estate and healthcare verticals.

Over the last 13 years of its history, Finvasia has managed funds for some of the notable hedge funds of the Wall street, operates the first and only commission free ecosystem for listed and fee based financial products in India, provided technology to some of the notable listed and unlisted financial services entities across the globe and has catered to over a few million clients in over 180 countries directly or via one of its subsidiaries.

The team comprises over 350 employees that work in physical offices across India, the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Canada and USA. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.