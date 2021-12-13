Through ThematiX, CAPEX.com users can trade popular companies grouped in pre-built stock categories based on specific industries and trends such as social media, Energy, Crypto or Electric Vehicles.

The new CAPEX.com product empowers users to trade multiple stocks of the world’s largest companies from different industries, market movements, or popular topics of interest by opening a single position.

ThematiX makes it easy for them to track and monitor the performance of the shares they’re interested in because they can check the exact weight and importance of every company stock included in each theme.

ThematiX is the third launch of CAPEX.com "X" branded line of services, aiming to change the global perception about online trading Online Trading Online trading is the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, where traders and investors intend to make a profit. This is accomplished via the online purchase or sale of the aforementioned products, through an electronic network, made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub.Online trading continues to see a rapid growth year on year, due to a number of reasons. First, the number of brokers offering their services is growing, with more money being spent on advertisements and sponsorships to attract potential traders. Second, more traders are aware of the ease in applying for online accounts; the low barrier to entry now means a trader only needs to deposit virtually as little as one wants in order to places trades. Third, the improvement of financial technology, better performing hardware and software, leading to quick and consistent execution have led to a growth.This in turn is helped by higher liquidity, and reduced trading costs such spreads and commissions, which have fueled the retail trading industry immensely. How to Trade Online?Before the emergence of the Internet, traders would have to place trades over the phone, which could be rather cumbersome, especially if one wanted to place multiple trades in a short space of time. Indeed, online trading has opened a new field of trading in the form of foreign exchange scalping, whether manually, or by way of automated trading robots. Today the best example of online trading is the trading of the foreign exchange market with a forex broker, using a platform which the broker will provide. The trader installs the platform on their computer, and they are given the information and tools needed to start trading.The most popular trading platforms are MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which are ubiquitous in the retail market and favored for their versatility in trading multiple assets. Read this Term and transform complex products and markets into more accessible tools and resources for investors.

This already includes StoX, their proprietary 0 commission, unleveraged stock trading service, and QuantX, an innovative portfolio builder designed to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes, according to the clients’ set-up parameters.

Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation Regulation Regulation is a key attribute of any forex broker in the retail industry. When investing money with a brokerage it is important to first see if they are regulated as this affords several client protections and safeguards.The financial services industry is tightly regulated to help prevent illicit behavior and manipulation. This is not unlike any other industries with a high net worth, that rely on transparency.Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Why Regulation Matters in FXThere are several regulators globally that help police the forex industry. Regulators such as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the US' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Australian Security and Investment Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) are the most widely dealt with authorities in the FX industry.First and foremost, regulators help ensure the filing of reports and transmission of data to help oversee and monitor the activity by brokerages. Moreover, regulators also serve as a deterrent against market abuse and malpractice by brokers. Brokers that engage in services with clients must adhere to a set of rules that ensure they are in fact authorized to provide investment activities in a given jurisdiction. Unfortunately, many unauthorized or unregulated entities will also seek to market their services illegally or function as a clone of a regulated operation.Regulators are essential in snuffing out these scam operations as they prevent significant risks for investors.In terms of reporting, retail brokerages are also required to regularly file reports about their clients' positions to the all requisite authorities. Brokers also typically outsource the reporting to other companies which are connecting the trade repositories used by regulators to the broker's systems and are handling this crucial element of compliance. Read this Term, said:

“ThematiX helps us expand on the CAPEX.com new line of services, assisting our traders in diversifying their investment options further and broadening their trading horizons. Its beauty and ease of use rely on grouping the hottest topics of interest in the markets. Our team put a lot of effort and consideration into building each ThematiX portfolio, so they also include the highest-valued stocks in the world. Through ThematiX, users can trade on the latest market stories, discover new investing ideas, make predictions, and trade shares. Social media, electric vehicles, renewable energy and everything else that echoes in the world are part of our new and exciting ThematiX!”

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa. Visit CAPEX and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.