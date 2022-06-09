· Fotis Fotinias appointed as Capital Wallet CEO and Abha Garg as the Executive Director in a move designed to strengthen and diversify the company’s board.

· Leadership changes set to help Capital Wallet expand into new markets and launch new products seamlessly.

Leading crypto solution provider, Capital Wallet, has announced two new executive appointments. The Estonia-based company, which is a FINVASIA Group alliance, welcomes fintech specialist Fotis Fotinias as the new Capital Wallet CEO and technology scaling expert Abha Garg as Executive Director.

Together, Fotis and Abha bring significant insight and expertise that will assist in Capital Wallet’s strategic transformation through technology and innovative product offerings. The newest board members will help to oversee the company’s expansion into new markets and will be instrumental in the launch of innovative new products on a wider scale.

With Capital Wallet’s leadership very much in the spotlight, here’s a rundown of what the new appointees can offer a company which already specialises in the secure buying, selling and trading of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether and more.

Fotis Fotinias – Capital Wallet CEO

As an industry leader in the Financial Technology Business sector, Fotis has over 15-years of experience specialising in business management, blockchain technology and trading applications, in a fast-paced global business environment. While he’s held several Board of Director roles for regulated firms, Fotis has spent more than a decade in AAAfx, working up from being a Financial Risk Manager to Managing Director, a role he thrived in from 2017-2020.

Fotis’ past successes also include leading a cryptocurrency mining company with operations across Europe and Asia, operating with more than 10,000 miners in four different locations. This experience has led him to Capital Wallet where he strives to use his extensive knowledge to create an even more progressive and forward-thinking environment, resulting in market leading blockchain-based exchange solutions that are accessible to all.

Speaking of his recent CEO appointment, Fotis said: “I’m looking forward to executing the company’s plans and I’m confident that I can contribute valuable experience towards delivering an excellent cryptocurrency solution to the market.”

Abha Garg – Capital Wallet Executive Director

Capital Wallet is thrilled to welcome Abha Garg as the new Executive Director. As an enthusiast for solving real-world problems with modern technology solutions, she’s a great addition to a cutting-edge crypto trading provider with extensive expansion goals.

Abha has spent years creating, scaling and optimising technology products that matter and is aware of how fast the sector moves and the pressures that come along with this. With seven years of experience in the fintech industry, Abha has enjoyed positions in product management, product marketing, strategy and business management within FINVASIA Group. She further expanded her knowledge of business management at a global level by taking a Master’s in Business and Marketing from Warwick Business School UK in 2019 and joined ActTrader Technologies as a Product Owner.

During this time, Abha combined her acquired strategic vision with product knowledge of technology solutions to devise cryptocurrency-based solutions for business. Her interest in blockchain technology application and expertise in strategic planning aligned her vision with Capital Wallet’s mission of building a bridge between the traditional and modern financial systems as a medium of exchange.

Discussing her recent appointment as Executive Director of Capital Wallet, Abha said: “I am really excited to contribute to the company’s strategic vision of creating secure and scalable cryptocurrency solutions, accessible to everyone.”

About Capital Wallet

Capital Wallet offers a simple way to buy, sell and trade digital assets via a robust trading platform that’s suitable for both beginner and professional traders. Clients have access to top-tier liquidity and a wide range of trading tools along with a secure and efficient trading environment. Capital Wallet’s mission is to simplify the digital currency world and create a safe, accessible place to trade and invest in digital assets. Traders can access over 400 digital currencies at best prices and benefit from a simple, fast and secure sign up and verification process.