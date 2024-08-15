Chelsea Football Club and TMGM are excited to announce a multi-year extension of their partnership. Having worked together since 2023, TMGM continues its position as the club’s Official Regional Online Forex and Trading Partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

As an industry leader with offices on three continents, TMGM is renowned for its reliability in CFD trading, strict regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and exceptional customer service.

The extended partnership will continue to engage Chelsea’s extensive fanbase in the Asia-Pacific region and leverage TMGM’s strong market presence. With official websites and social media platforms in several Asian languages, the collaboration looks to deepen the existing engagement across the region for fans and TMGM’s customers.

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea Football Club's Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "We are delighted to extend our partnership, and provide additional value to TMGM and its customers thanks to the broader rights of the deal.”

Nick Yang, TMGM’s Chief Commercial Officer, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“Our continued collaboration with Chelsea FC underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are excited to integrate our trading expertise with the passion of Chelsea’s fanbase in the Asia-Pacific region. This partnership will create unique opportunities, foster deeper connections, and deliver exclusive experiences for both TMGM and Chelsea fans.”

The extended partnership aims to drive brand awareness and deepen the understanding of TMGM as a premier FX provider through various activations. These initiatives will include exclusive content, events, and experiences specifically tailored for TMGM clients and Chelsea fans across the Asia-Pacific region.

TMGM has a history of sponsoring significant sporting events in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament and the ASEAN Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

About TMGM

TMGM is a leading global provider of online trading and investment services. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and exceptional customer service, TMGM empowers traders to access global markets, seize opportunities, and achieve their financial goals in a secure and user-friendly trading environment.

TMGM proudly empowers investors to manage their investment portfolios. It combines lucrative CFD trading opportunities across seven asset classes with access to over 12,000 products, including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies, and Indices.

TMGM is a reliable CFD trading provider, boasting offices on three continents and generating a monthly turnover of more than US$374 billion. For more information, visit https://www.tmgm.com.

About Chelsea Football Club

Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club is one of the sport’s most renowned clubs. It boasts a massive international fanbase and a strong tradition of success in both men’s and women’s football. Based at the iconic Stamford Bridge stadium, Chelsea FC’s men’s side is the only team from London to be crowned European champions, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and 2021.

A first world title followed the latter in February 2022 when the Blues won the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea FC has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice, and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The Chelsea FC Women’s team has also enjoyed considerable success, completing a third consecutive domestic Double in 2023 after retaining the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup. Under head coach Emma Hayes, the team has lifted six league titles, five Women’s FA Cups, and two FA Women’s League Cups over the past decade.

Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since its opening in 2007, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and U18 Premier League championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Chelsea Foundation also boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people around the world. Chelsea’s large international footprint includes a regional Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore dedicated to working with the club’s partners and supporters in the region.