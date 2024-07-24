This is a useful read from Reuters on the difficulties China is facing, pushing on a string.

China is awash with money and its growth is slowing.

To avert a prolonged stagnation, President Xi Jinping’s administration may need to spend its way out of the problem.

Yet this and other classic remedies to such a malaise may not be effective in Beijing’s “socialist market economy”.

China’s condition may be seen as what economists call a liquidity trap, though the term means different things to different people.

Regardless of your view on China, this is a good learning piece. Recommended.