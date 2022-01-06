The promise of cryptocurrency is not only its simplicity and decentralization features.

In fact, many people turn to crypto for what it has to offer in terms of privacy and, well, it just so happens that Monero is the king of privacy in the crypto universe.

In this edition of Coin Spotlight, we'll try to understand why some argue that Monero is what Bitcoin was intended to be.

Why privacy matters

It is a fact that criminals are no strangers to cryptocurrency.

However, the very definition of criminal can be contested here as history shows us time and time again that many people have been persecuted by protesting their government’s actions, not following certain views, or simply even because of their sexual orientations.

Monero’s privacy policies ensures that a person’s right to dissent doesn’t correlate with him or her losing their financial freedoms.

What exactly is Monero and how does it work?

Monero is the word for coin in Esperanto.

It is based on an open-source code which goes by the name of crypto note and its software allows it to stay completely private by means of using several different keys in tandem with a concealing mechanism known as ring signatures.

As such, Monero basically gives its users a way to have stealth addresses which in turn allows for the creation of randomly generated keys every time they wish to make a transaction.

By doing so, users are given a target to where they should send the money but at the same time their privacy is kept in the process as they use a randomly generated key created only for that specific effect and a ring signature which obscures the process even further.

Ring Signatures

The ring signature mechanism, to put things simple, works in a way in which whoever is looking at it from the outside can see a total pool of people from whom the money might have been sent, but without ever being able to track who actually performed the transaction.

Consequently, this means that there is no way of tracking where it came from, where it went, and how much was sent. Moreover, unlike every other blockchain, you are not able to even see his or her account balances.

Fungibility

In terms of fungibility, big name coins like    Bitcoin  are not entirely fungible, meaning that each coin has a recorded history from the time it was created to the present day which makes them slightly different from one another, unlike, for example, a $20 dollar bill, or a pound of silver or gold.

As such, one can determine if each coin is actually good money as it is possible to see and track down who and where they were used.

This, in turn, makes it so that users face the risk of seeing his or her coins be refused if, for example, they were previously used in criminal activities.

As for Monero, this is totally not the case as it is completely untraceable, meaning that is also in fact 100% fungible.

Decentralization

Monero is mined mostly by CPUs which means that everyone who wishes to participate is more than welcomed to do so.

By committing to such strategy, the mining power becomes even more decentralized than, for example, Bitcoin’s, which uses very expensive mining gear.

In turn, the whole network is less prone to failure and makes every single participant much more responsible for the project.

The bear case

Monero, as well as any other privacy coin, is a prime target for    regulation  . Moreover, no exchange will risk losing their operating license.

The added privacy might come with the added cost of "flagging" one's activity on account of neither exchanges nor the IRS will be able to trace the origin of one's funds.

The inherent irony in Monero is this: the more you try to hide your activity, the more you will stand out and while some might be ok with hidding their activities (or risk getting audited), others may not.

Wrapping up

Monero might seem shady, but it is in fact the ultimate bastion for privacy in crypto and, as we’ve pointed out, privacy matters, a lot.

In a market so uncertain and with the evergrowing fear of government regulation, the question which remains is: is the fundamental demand for these types of privacy coins exists in a way that justifies their recent price action or are they still driven by speculation?

The future will certainly tell.