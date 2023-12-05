Nothing makes a louder statement in a tight industry than being acknowledged as elite amongst your peers. This includes the growing anticipation and hype surrounding the prestigious UF AWARDS MEA 2024, as nominations continue to pour in for the industry’s best performing brands. Indeed, the stage is set for this January with these distinguished honours being given out during the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2024.

UF AWARDS MEA 2024 represent the financial service industry’s most sought-after titles. These awards recognise B2C and B2B brand leaders for their pioneering achievements, innovation, and significant contributions in the online trading and fintech space.

Such accolades not only honour excellence but help instil brand visibility and solidify one’s market authority. It should come as no surprise that these awards also help provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business within the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Does your brand have what it takes to take home this year’s biggest honours?

Time is Running Out to Nominate Your Brand for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024

With the biggest titles on the line, nominations for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 have been met with both excitement and enthusiasm. Are you unsure of how to cast your nomination? Thankfully, nominating your brand is easier than ever – users can simply register on the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 website and fill in the nomination form. Of note, only registered users can nominate a brand, so sign up today and make your voice heard!

Nominations will remain open until December 15, building on a record participation and interest that has already corresponded with the awards. This period will be directly followed by a subsequent voting round that will last from December 20 until January 10. During this round, registered users will have a chance to cast their votes from a short list of B2C and B2B brands that are currently being nominated.

With less than two weeks remaining before the nomination window closes, this is a crucial opportunity for both industry leaders and enthusiasts alike to nominate not just their own brand, but their favourites too. Whether you are a fintech trailblazer, a visionary in the brokerage sector, or an enthusiast passionate about recognising game-changing brands, now is the time to act. Don’t miss this unique chance to nominate and celebrate the brands that have redefined excellence in the B2B fintech and brokerage space across the MEA region.

Step Into the Spotlight with the UF AWARDS MEA 2024

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 constitute a robust slate of categories up for grabs across the financial services sphere. Access the following link to discover your brand's perfect match and explore each exciting category that is available for nomination. This includes some of this year’s most coveted titles:

BEST BROKER – MEA

FASTEST GROWING BROKER – MEA

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER – MEA

BEST MULTI-ASSET BROKER – MEA

BEST TRADING PLATFORM – MEA

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER – MEA

BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – MEA

BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER – MEA

Benefits of Winning

Winning one or more UF AWARDS MEA 2024 provides immense value to any company. For brands looking to make a splash in the New Year, these awards simply have no equal and certainly live up to the hype. As any market leader can attest, being elite starts with brand awareness – an accomplishment made easy by racking up such prestigious industry titles.

Previous awards winners have garnered extensive brand exposure to targeted audiences, as well as validation and recognition for their achievements. This also includes fostering an enhanced brand image, unrivalled publicity on a global stage, and the ability to stand out among industry peers or competitors.

As a quick reminder, only subscribed users will be able to cast their nomination or vote. The official UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Ceremony will be held on January 17, concluding the first day of the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

iFX EXPO is the world’s leading online trading event. For over a decade, this landmark exhibition has brought together professionals in online trading, fintech, and financial services across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Only the most trusted and reputable brands can lay claim to the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 this January. Will this include yours?