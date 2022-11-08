Launched in Dec 2007, AAAFx- the pioneering brokerage company, is completing 15 years of providing reliable and excellent services to financial market participants.

AAAFx was the first CFD broker to get a regulation certification from HCMC and it has been instrumental in empowering its clients over the years to make well-informed decisions by establishing full transparency in the trading environment.

The company has stood the test of time and is proud to be one of the most trusted brokers in the forex market, serving retail as well as institutionalclients for over 15 years now.

15th Anniversary — A Milestone Moment for AAAFx

"15 Years is considered a long time in the CFD industry. Over the years, the company has seen the financial depression of 2008 and very recently covid in 2019, and our clients trusted us throughout for our stability. It is a proud moment for us to have achieved this milestone, the hard work and dedication of our teams is truly commendable,” said Panagiotis Tanampasidis, Managing Director AAAFx.

Commenting on the success, Tajinder Virk, CEO of Finvasia added “This ongoing success would be impossible without the trust of our clients in our services. The entire team of AAAFx is thankful to all of our clients and partners for their continuous support. We are able to achieve this milestone because of you. AAAFx will continue to innovate and improvise to provide a top-notch environment that allows our clients to trade with utmost confidence and comfort.”

“Our ability to adapt and innovate has allowed us to prosper over the years. We look forward to new challenges, new technology and to see what the next 15 years will bring!” added Virk.

AAAFx So Far

Over the years AAAFx has been recognized by both its partners and clients globally. It was awarded the ‘Best FX Service Provider’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022 and the ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

Currently, AAAFx supports over 500+trading instruments including forex, Stock CFDs, Cryptocurrency CFDs, Commodities and Indices. The broker recently announced its “Zero Commission” account, on which the client can trade on absolutely zero commission with a minimum deposit of $10,000.

The AAAFx team includes strong-minded senior management of Wall Street professionals with a strong belief in business ethics and fosters a value-based environment in all its offices which keeps the AAAFx team on solid ground.

What's Ahead for AAAFx

With the evolution of technology over the decade, AAAFx has ensured that the client ’ s’ needs are met. AAAFx has pledged to supply its clients with a brokerage service working in the best interests of traders, to continuously look for opportunities to innovate and improvise, and adhere to its Core Values i.e Integrity, Honesty, Transparency, Quality and Excellence at all times.

About AAAFx

AAAFx, a Greek Broker, is EU regulated (2/540/17.2.2010) and aims to offer an exceptional trading experience and outstanding customer support. AAAFx was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece (a member of the European Union). The company offers in-house customer support 24 hours/ 5 days a week.

For more information, contact the team.