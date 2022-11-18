Crypto market picture

Bitcoin made another attempt to break above $17.0K on Friday morning but has so far been unable to overcome this strong resistance level, moving around $16.7K. The entire crypto market rose by $4bn to $834bn – a minor swing tempered by the moderately negative Nasdaq Index and a stronger dollar over the day.

The cryptocurrency fear and greed index rose 3 points to 23 by Friday and remains in a state of "extreme fear". Lower market volatility drives the index up even if prices are not rising.

At the same time, retail investors should be active. Under the smooth surface of a calm market, capital will likely continue to flow out, if not out of crypto-assets altogether, then out of crypto-related companies, drying up their liquidity. And one should be prepared for someone else to go broke shortly.

News background

Investors continue to withdraw bitcoins from cryptocurrency exchanges. According to CoinGlass, cryptocurrency outflows have exceeded 220,000 BTC in the last ten days.

JPMorgan is drawing attention to the declining capitalisation of Stablecoins, indicating that investors are leaving the crypto infrastructure. Over the past few months, the stablecoin market has lost an estimated $41 billion.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has decided to support bitcoin. El Salvador will buy one BTC every day from November 18. Tron founder Justin Sun joined Bukele’s initiative and will use the purchased BTC to back his stablecoin USDD.

The US Congress has taken an interest in Binance's role in the FTX collapse. The impact of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's public statements on the FTX situation will be the focus of a hearing as early as December.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.