CryptoAutos, the world’s first blockchain-powered luxury automotive marketplace, has announced the Token Generation Event (TGE) for its native utility token, $AUTOS, scheduled for 11th December 2024 at 12 PM UTC. This event represents a significant development in CryptoAutos’ efforts to enhance the ownership and interaction of high-value assets through blockchain technology.

$AUTOS will launch at a fixed price of $0.04, representing a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $40 million. The token will be available on the Uniswap DEX and multiple CEX’s; KuCoin and Gate.io, ensuring wide accessibility for the global community.

Community Launch Achieves $4.5 Million in a Matter of Hours

The TGE announcement follows a successful Community Launch on Fjord Foundry, which raised $4.5 million in just 5.5 hours, with participation from 1,710 $AUTOS buyers. This strong demand reflects interest and trust in the CryptoAutos ecosystem, which combines blockchain innovation with the exclusivity of luxury automotive ownership.

Token Claims and Airdrop Distribution Details

Public sale participants can claim 100% of their tokens upon TGE through CryptoAutos’ simple claiming process. Detailed instructions are available in the official guide.

For winners of the $AUTOS airdrop, Tokens will be automatically airdropped to the wallet connected during the Telegram game as soon as TGE goes live.

The Utility and Vision of $AUTOS

The $AUTOS token is integral to CryptoAutos’ blockchain-powered platform, providing a seamless, secure, and efficient way to engage with high-value assets. It facilitates;

Transactions: Simplifying luxury vehicle purchases without the need for traditional banking.

Simplifying luxury vehicle purchases without the need for traditional banking. Membership: Enabling holders to potentially earn varying levels of diverse benefits from a portfolio of luxury cars, including fee reductions, access to rentals, and access to additional incentives

Enabling holders to potentially earn varying levels of diverse benefits from a portfolio of luxury cars, including fee reductions, access to rentals, and access to additional incentives Governance: Empowering the community to shape the platform’s direction through decentralized voting.

Empowering the community to shape the platform’s direction through decentralized voting. Buy-back and burn: Taking proceeds from marketplace place sales to strengthen the token ecosystem.

Taking proceeds from marketplace place sales to strengthen the token ecosystem. RWA Platform: Participation in fractionalised ownership offerings of luxury cars and much more.

Driving Solutions for Luxury on Blockchain

“We’re incredibly proud of the overwhelming support during our $AUTOS Community Launch event, which raised $4.5 million in just 5.5 hours”“This marks the beginning of an exciting journey for us. The $AUTOS token completes the CryptoAutos market offering by enhancing transactions, staking opportunities, and community-driven governance. Together, we’re building a decentralised future for luxury ownership, with $AUTOS as the key to unlocking this vision.” said Harley Foote, Co-Founder & CEO of CryptoAutos.

Key Details for the TGE

Date: 11th December 2024

Time: 12 PM UTC

Launch Price: $0.04

DEX: Uniswap

CEX: KuCoin & Gate.io

Additional updates on partnerships, tokenomics, token utility updates and future listings will be shared as CryptoAutos advances the growth of its ecosystem.

About CryptoAutos

CryptoAutos (http://www.cryptoautos.com/) aims to redefine mass adoption in Web3, with a proven track record of $58M in crypto car sales, 180,000 monthly site visits, and over 120,000 whitelisted users. As a leading global automotive marketplace and Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, Crypto Autos bridges Web2 and Web3 by adding real-world utility to digital assets.

Through partnerships like TON and BNB, a network of 1,500+ partnered dealerships, and exclusive $AUTOS token utilities, Crypto Autos enables seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions, fractionalized supercar ownership, and AI-powered vehicle insights. The platform is poised for significant growth by leveraging an expanding user base and unique innovations to unlock the future of mobility and crypto investment.