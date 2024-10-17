OriginTrail, the ecosystem striving for a safe internet in the age of AI with its decentralized knowledge graph, was named the best project at the prestigious MIT Decentralized AI Summit. Held at the MIT Media Lab, the summit brought together top innovators, researchers, and industry leaders to explore the future of decentralized AI technologies.

The packed schedule saw contributions of representatives from Dell, Intell, NVIDIA and other notable AI companies.

In his talk, the founder of OriginTrail Branimir Rakic explained how OriginTrail’s decentralized knowledge graph powered by Polkadot acts as a critical infrastructure in addressing some of the internet’s most important challenges in the age of AI such as misinformation, deep fakes, fake news or unreliable AI in a broader sense. The pioneering approach to powering trust in AI stood out amongst the numerous showcases at the event and led to being voted as the best project by the participants of the Decentralized AI Summit. This recognition highlights OriginTrail’s expected impact on driving mainstream adoption for both AI and Web3 technologies across diverse set of industries, from Real World Assets (RWA) in global supply chains, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) connecting knowledge of organizations and individuals, to advancements in improving AI models through federated access to training data.

“We are thrilled to see that OriginTrail is evolving in the direction many other industry giants are identifying as the cutting edge. I was particularly excited to hear many speakers highlight the importance of deploying the AI solutions at the edge of the network, where AI solutions with more sustainable resource use and privacy preserving data management can be implemented. It’s something that OriginTrail has been working on to enable for the last year and we’re excited to unveil it next week (Oct 24th) at the DKGcon in Amsterdam with the release of the DKG Edge node. And, of course, I wish to thank the participants of the event that selected OriginTrail as the best project of the DecAI Summit, it’s a great vote of confidence for our future work.” - Branimir Rakic, Founder at OriginTrail.

As the pathologies of the state-of-the-art AI solutions become more evident, the demand for trustworthy AI solutions being developed at the intersection of Web3 and AI grows. OriginTrail is determined to continue to lead that charge by driving mainstream adoption of this critical infrastructure to enable a safe internet in the age of AI.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (https://origintrail.io/) is an ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by enabling a universe of AI-ready Knowledge Assets, allowing anyone to take part in trusted knowledge sharing. It leverages the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph that connects physical and digital worlds in a single connected reality driving transparency and trust.

Advanced knowledge graph technology currently powers trillion-dollar companies like Google and Facebook. By reshaping it for Web3, the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph provides a crucial fabric to link, verify, and value data on both physical and digital assets.