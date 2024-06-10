Deriv, a globally recognised online trading company with a 25-year legacy of growth, innovation, and expansion, is pleased to announce its elite sponsorship of iFX EXPO International Conference in June 2024. As an Elite-level sponsor, Deriv will engage with industry leaders, showcase innovative products, and build invaluable partnerships.

Aggelos Armenatzoglou, Deriv’s Head of Dealing, commented: “iFX EXPO International is a flagship event on the industry calendar, so we’re proud to be an Elite sponsor. An event of this magnitude gives us a unique opportunity to spend valuable time with our existing partners as well as build significant new relationships. We’ll be showcasing our industry-leading products and services, including our latest institutional offering, Deriv Prime. ”

Launched in 2023, Deriv Prime stands for innovation and reliability, addressing brokers' liquidity challenges with competitive spreads, transparent pricing models, and a deep liquidity pool for large-volume trading. Institutions benefit from Deriv Prime’s low-latency technology, which offers rapid execution and real-time data access, ideal for high-frequency trading strategies.

Armenatzoglou continued: “The Deriv Prime team primarily operates from our Limassol office in Cyprus - a key hub for the financial services industry - so it’s fitting that we are an elite sponsor of one of the biggest events in the industry, right here in our home town.”

Deriv Cyprus began operations in 2020 and is a significant part of the Deriv Group. The company’s success in the region has been near-instant, with the Great Place to Work

(GPTW) Institute recognising Deriv as the fourth-best workplace in Cyprus for small companies in 2023. As a flourishing fintech hub, Cyprus will continue to play an essential part in Deriv’s operations as it gets ready to take on the next 25 years in the industry.

Visit us at iFX EXPO

Deriv invites brokers, affiliates, and potential partners to visit its team at Booth No. 1 at the iFX EXPO International 2024 to learn more about Deriv Prime and its comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on its award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a team of more than 1,300 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and fosters talent development, which reflects in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.