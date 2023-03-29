Hype is quickly building for the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23), which is coming in a matter of weeks. The biggest event of the year on the continent will be held May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

While the event has something for all attendees, FMAS:23 will be of particular interest for retail traders. This includes the showcasing of new trading technologies and retail trading strategies that you won’t be able to see anywhere else.

FMAS:23 will feature the industry’s biggest brokers and brands, as well as A-list traders, specialists, and experts. Network, learn, and engage with the best in the business at what will be an unforgettable event this May.

New Technology, Trading Strategies in Focus at FMAS:23

The doors of FMAS:23 will swing open in less than two months. Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many trading experts and leading brands at one time in Africa. FMAS:23 will feature a total of 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry.

As a reminder, registration for the event is now live and available for signup today! With over 3000+ Attendees, 70+ Exhibitors, 100+ Brokers, and 50+ Speakers, FMAS:23 will function as your gateway into Africa.

Join thousands of like-minded individuals who all have the same thing on their minds. The event will serve as a celebration and coming out of the African retail trading industry, which for years has been building in momentum and attraction.

With so much potential, the decision to host FMAS:23 in South Africa was an easy one to make. Explore the live agenda today and see what sessions, panels and workshops resonate with your interests the most.

Start Off FMAS:23 the Right Way

The event kicks off with a bang at the Blitz Party, which looms as the most prestigious opening party of the year. Get ready to mingle with fellow attendees, traders, and more, while networking with the best in the business. This is your chance to live the life of luxury, meet the most influential people in the retail trading industry and start the expo off the right way.

Get ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the finance industry. The Finance Magnates Africa Summit attracts top-level leaders, brands, and more from across the globe, providing an unparalleled opportunity to network with and learn from the best. Whether you're looking to make new connections or simply see what’s out there ahead of the event itself, this is the place to be.