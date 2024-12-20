easyMarkets, a pioneer in the CFD brokerage industry, and Real Madrid C.F., the record holders of UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles, have announced the renewal of their fruitful partnership at an event attended by Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, and Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid.

The renewal of the partnership reinforces the bonds between these two powerhouses and reflects the shared ambition and winning mindset both parties believe in, continuing a successful collaboration since 2020. This partnership aims to bring even more exclusive and unique experiences to clients in covered regions providing new initiatives and opportunities that enhance their engagement with both Real Madrid and easyMarkets.

Real Madrid C.F., the Best Club of the twentieth century -title awarded by FIFA-, has one of the largest fanbases in the world. Real Madrid C.F. is an example of leadership beyond the sports industry and has in the commitment to excellence one of its signs of identity, being an essential part of the club since its foundation. The club is proud to continue its partnership with a global-leading brand in its industry as easyMarkets, an excellent partner with great reputation.

Mr. Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, said, ‘Our partnership thus far has been very successful for both our organizations. Real Madrid's long-standing, victorious reputation perfectly complements easyMarkets, a company that has been active in the CFD brokerage industry for more than 20 years. We eagerly look forward to extending our successful collaboration and are excited about what this strengthened bond will bring.’

‘We are thrilled to continue as the Official Trading Partner for a top-tier titan in the world's most popular sport, Real Madrid C.F.. With an established history of recognized excellence, Real Madrid C.F. embodies the winning mindset that easyMarkets instils in the trading world,’ stated Mr. Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer. Leveraging our global reach across 100+ countries, we aim to enhance our pursuit of trading excellence, reinforced by the shared spirit and rigor that define our two brands.’

Alongside the renewal of this sponsorship, easyMarkets has also obtained the FSCA license, further expanding the company’s regulatory portfolio (CySEC, ASIC, FSA and FSC). This achievement reflects easyMarkets continued commitment to providing additional value to clients and enhancing their overall trading experience.

For more information about the renewal of our partnership, please click here.

ABOUT easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.

ABOUT REAL MADRID C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 122 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 590 million followers on social networks. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the third year in a row and the highest earning football club in the world for the 22-23 season (Deloitte’s Football Money League). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited soccer club website for the seventh consecutive year.