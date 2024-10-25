easyMarkets proudly announced its recognition as the “Leading Broker of the Year” at the prestigious Forex Expo Dubai 2024. This landmark event, a cornerstone in the global Forex community, provided easyMarkets with a vibrant platform to connect with enthusiastic traders, unveil dynamic promotions, and host the legendary football icon Roberto Carlos.

The recognition as “Leading Broker of the Year” underscores easyMarkets dedication to delivering top-tier trading experiences and fostering a dynamic trading environment. The company continues to empower traders with state-of-the-art tools, unparalleled support, and innovative opportunities designed to help them thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

In a highlight of the expo, easyMarkets announced the highly anticipated xBar Cup competition, igniting excitement among expo attendees. Set to run until the end of February 2025, the xBar Cup will showcase the talents of international football freestylers battling it out with their extraordinary skills. Fans will have the power to vote, determining the four most impressive finalists who will journey to Madrid to compete for the grand prize. Adding to the excitement, two lucky voters will also be selected to join the finalists in Madrid, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the action up close, and participate in a tournament of their own.

Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer at easyMarkets, expressed his excitement about the award and ongoing activities: “The ‘Leading Broker of the Year’ award is a phenomenal recognition of our relentless dedication to excellence and innovation in the Forex trading world. At easyMarkets, we are passionate about delivering extraordinary service and groundbreaking opportunities, like the xBar Cup competition, that engage and inspire our community. The energy and enthusiasm we experienced in Dubai reaffirm our commitment to empowering traders and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the financial markets.”

Don’t miss out on the action – participate in the xBar Cup, brought to you by easyMarkets, and vote for your favourite freestyler today! Visit https://bit.ly/xbarcup1 to cast your vote.

ABOUT EASYMARKETS

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.