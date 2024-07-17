easyMarkets is proud to announce the conclusion of the Bernabéu Crossbar Championship, an extraordinary event held in partnership with Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. While the contestants were unable to hit the crossbar, the spirit of competition was celebrated, and each participant received $2,500, totaling $10,000 in prizes. Beyond the competition, the event offered a series of exclusive experiences that have left an unforgettable mark on the 4 winning Champions.

Exclusive Coaching Session with Roberto Carlos

The event's standout moment came from a personal coaching session with football legend Roberto Carlos. His participation went beyond mere coaching - it was a transformative experience that motivated and inspired the winning participants with his passion and insights into football. Additionally, attendees enjoyed a private tour of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, accessing areas usually reserved for Real Madrid's star players, adding an exclusive layer to the already exciting day.

"We are incredibly proud to have created such memorable experiences with Real Madrid, our esteemed partner," said Mr. Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer at easyMarkets. "We extend our deepest thanks to all involved, especially Real Madrid for their exceptional hospitality and cooperation."

View the video highlights of the day's events and the competition wrap-up here.

New Thrills and Competitions from easyMarkets

easyMarkets is excited about the future and committed to bringing our clients more innovative and thrilling events. We invite everyone to stay tuned for upcoming competitions and opportunities to engage in experiences as unforgettable as the Bernabéu Crossbar Championship.

