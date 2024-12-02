easyMarkets a leading Forex/CFD Broker, has officially announced the launch of its ‘Trade with the Champions’ competition, set to take place from December 2, 2024, to January 15, 2025. This competition is open to both new and existing traders, offering them an exclusive opportunity to test their strategies and compete for prestigious prizes, recognizing excellence and dedication in the field.



With the launch of the 'Trade with the Champions' competition, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a community-driven event that emphasizes skill development, learning, and recognition of outstanding performance in the trading field.



Garen Meserlian, CMO at easyMarkets, comments, ‘The 'Trade with the Champions' Competition exemplifies our commitment to providing an arena where traders can challenge themselves and gain recognition. We want to create an experience where every participant can grow and be supported by a community of like-minded individuals.’

About the Competition

‘Trade with the Champions’ creates a structured, yet accessible environment for traders to enhance their abilities while enjoying exclusive benefits. All participants receive 50% rebates on spreads, dealCancellation, and easyTrade fees, allowing them to maximize their trading potential with greater financial flexibility.

This initiative highlights the importance of disciplined trading while reinforcing easyMarkets’ reputation as a supportive platform dedicated to fostering skill development and celebrating traders' success.

Prizes and Rewards

Participants will have the chance to compete for exciting rewards through a multi-tier prize system, designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional performance at every level:

Supreme Prize Package for the top Champion: $5,000 in trading credit, a trip to Madrid for two, luxury accommodation, VIP Real Madrid tickets for a home game, and customized Real Madrid jerseys.

Deluxe Prize Package for two distinguished traders: $2,000 in trading credit and a Real Madrid jersey.

Elite Prize Package for seven participants: $100 in trading credit and $100 risk-free trade.

To participate, traders can sign up through this link and find out more about the details of the competition and overall prizes.



The Trade with the Champions’ competition is part of easyMarkets ongoing commitment to empowering traders and providing opportunities for growth, learning, and success in the dynamic world of trading.

ABOUT easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.