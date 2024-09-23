easyMarkets, a leader in online trading, has been honored with the prestigious title of "Best Regulated Broker" at the Smart Vision Summit 2024, held in South Africa. This recognition highlights easyMarkets' unwavering commitment to offering transparent, secure, and innovative trading solutions to its global clientele, following its recent acquisition of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license in South Africa.

The Smart Vision Summit, renowned for celebrating excellence within the financial sector, brings together key industry players from across the world. This award underscores easyMarkets' strong regulatory framework and customer-centric approach, as it continues to set benchmarks in the online trading space.

As a fully regulated broker, easyMarkets prioritizes security and transparency, ensuring a safe and reliable trading environment. Their platform features innovative tools like dealCancellation and Freeze Rate, alongside fixed spreads, no slippage, and negative balance protection, helping traders manage risk with confidence. With user-friendly platforms and a commitment to protecting clients' investments, easyMarkets continues to set the standard for industry excellence.

Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer at easyMarkets, attended the summit and accepted the award on behalf of the company. Meserlian emphasized the significance of the accolade, stating, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Regulated Broker. This award is a testament to our dedication to maintaining the highest regulatory standards while providing innovative trading products that empower our clients. We remain focused on delivering a safe, transparent, and rewarding trading experience for all."

This latest recognition further strengthens easyMarkets' position as a trusted broker in a competitive landscape, driven by innovation, reliability, and a commitment to client satisfaction. The company continues to provide a wide range of trading products and platforms, backed by cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.

ABOUT EASYMARKETS

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.