easyMarkets, a leading CFD and Forex broker, is proud to announce that it has been recognised as “Best Fixed Spread Forex Broker” at the 2024 SmartVision Investment Summit in Egypt.

This new achievement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to providing traders with transparent, reliable and innovative trading solutions, including its signature tight fixed spreads.

The SmartVision Investment Summit is one of the key events in the industry, attracting top professionals and organizations from the world of finance and investment.

A year of remarkable achievements

"We are proud to receive this award, which highlights the dedication and hard work of our team," said Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets. "At easyMarkets we have always placed a strong emphasis on offering our clients a secure and transparent trading environment. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing traders with the best possible conditions and services to succeed in their trading journey."

This recognition further solidifies the company’s position as a trusted broker in the industry. As the firm continues to evolve, it remains focused on enhancing its platform, expanding its product offerings, and maintaining a client-first approach.

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including guaranteed stop loss and easyTrade. easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.