Stanford University’s Future of Digital Currency Initiative (FDCI) and Eliza Labs, creators of the open-source Eliza agent framework, today announced a groundbreaking research partnership to explore how autonomous AI agents will transform digital currency systems. The collaboration, set to begin in Q1 2025, brings together Stanford's expertise in digital currency research with Eliza Labs' cutting-edge capabilities in autonomous agent development.

Leveraging Eliza Labs' open-source Eliza framework for autonomous agent development, the partnership will tackle fundamental questions about how AI agents can establish trust, coordinate actions, and make decisions within decentralized financial systems. This research comes at a critical moment as autonomous agents increasingly influence economic systems and financial services, with the Eliza framework providing a proven foundation for developing reliable and scalable agent-based systems.

"This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to shape how AI agents will interact within digital economies," said Professors Dan Boneh and David Mazières, who will oversee the research fellowship program. "By combining FDCI's established infrastructure with Eliza Labs' expertise in multi-agent systems, we're positioning ourselves at the forefront of this transformative technology.""We are incredibly excited to partner with Stanford’s Future of Digital Currency Initiative, one of the most prestigious programs for digital currency research, to explore how AI agents can reshape the future of financial systems,” said Shaw Walters, Founder of Eliza Labs. “Together, we’re combining Stanford’s academic rigor with our widely used Eliza AI agent framework to drive trust and governance in decentralized economies."

The research program will unfold across three phases throughout 2025, focusing on three core areas:

Agent Trust Mechanisms: Developing new frameworks for how autonomous agents establish and verify trust within digital currency networks, building upon Eliza Labs' existing agent trust architecture

Multi-Agent Economic Systems: Investigating how agents interact and coordinate in economic contexts

Decentralized Agent Governance: Creating new protocols for managing autonomous agent communities

The initiative will produce open-source frameworks, simulation platforms, and practical applications in automated market-making systems and decentralized financial services. Early-stage findings and developments will be shared through peer-reviewed publications and industry presentations.

The partnership is actively seeking select industry collaborators, offering early access to emerging technologies and direct involvement in shaping research directions. For venture firms and blockchain infrastructure partners, this represents an opportunity to position themselves at the forefront of agent technology development while accessing emerging technical talent in the field.

Research outcomes will include novel trust frameworks for autonomous agents, scalable multi-agent coordination protocols, and formal models for agent governance in decentralized systems. These developments aim to establish foundational standards for agent interaction in digital economies.

About Eliza Labs

Eliza Labs (https://elizaos.ai/) is at the forefront of developing next-generation autonomous agent systems. Founded in 2024, Eliza Labs is the creator of the Eliza agent framework, an open-source platform designed to revolutionize the way autonomous AI agents are created, deployed, and managed. The Eliza framework enables powerful multi-agent simulations, empowering developers, researchers, and businesses to build advanced AI systems.

Eliza Labs is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology to shape the future of intelligent, autonomous systems.