The “Emerging Markets” or “EM” term refers to nations undergoing a transition between a 'developing' and 'developed' status. Countries classified as 'emerging' often had several years of robust economic growth, expecting to grow rapidly continuously. Furthermore, they could be undergoing a period of political, social, and demographic transition, which inevitably makes them easier to integrate with other economies globally. The countries most commonly recognised as emerging markets include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – collectively known as 'BRICS.'

Since the turn of the century, emerging markets have remarkably upgraded their macroeconomic policies, allowing them to double their per capita incomes on average. In 65% of the nations classified as emerging markets, monetary policies are based on forward-looking inflation targeting, and inflation has dropped and stabilised in most of them. Fiscal guidelines govern several countries' public finances. Following the financial crisis of the 1990s, many people supported extensive banking changes. The global financial crisis of 2008–09 slowed but did not deter progress.

This financial track record aided emerging market governments in implementing bold steps during the pandemic without jeopardising market trust. Increased government expenditure, liquidity support for enterprises and banks, the release of bank capital buffers to promote lending, and asset purchase programs by central banks to calm domestic markets were among the economic relief measures.

Equities Equities Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it's taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it's selling partial ownership in the company.Equities have become a popular form of investing. Despite their risk, there are many reasons for individuals investing in equities. Equity holders can also benefit through dividends, as these differ notably from capital gains or price differences in stocks you have purchased.Dividends reflect periodic payments made from a company to its shareholders. They're taxed like long-term capital gains, which vary by country. Why are Equities so Popular?In the United States and many developed countries, equity markets are amongst the largest in terms of transactions, investors, and turnover, adding to their growing popularity in recent decades.The appeal of equities is the potential for high returns. Most portfolios feature some portion of equity exposure for growth, which as mentioned also carries a larger degree of risk.Equities are also popular with younger investors who can largely afford to take on higher levels of equity exposure, i.e. risk. As such, these individuals have more stocks in their portfolio because of their potential for returns over time. However, individuals looking to retire or rely on a more stabilized and risk-averse portfolio often reduce their equity exposure.This stance is hardly novel and can explain trading habits among many investors. For example, holders of retirement accounts typically will shift at least a portion of their investments from stocks to bonds or fixed-income as they get older. had been affected in February 2020 by falling an exceptional 20% in value within a mere 19 days of trading. After a short-lived period of financial stress in March 2020, most emerging markets were able to return to global financial markets and issue new debt to meet their financing needs.

As per J.P. Morgan, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index beat the S&P 500 for the first time since 2017 (EM gained +18.5 percent vs +18.4 percent for the S&P 500). Furthermore, Asian developing markets were the best-performing equities markets in the world, with China, Taiwan, and Korea all up about +40% on the year (in U.S. dollar terms).

As the pandemic is not over yet, it is too early to say which measures have worked. In most emerging markets, economic activity shrank considerably in 2020. However, according to the IMF's April 2021 World Economic Outlook, the global GDP drop would have been three times worse if policy measures had not been implemented around the world, particularly in advanced economies and emerging markets.

Is now the right time to invest in EM Currencies?

JP Morgan stated: "Putting it all together, we've come to the conclusion that emerging markets are our top trade idea for 2021." A still-improving global economy reinforces the expectation for EM currencies to outperform this year, solid demand for technology, excellent virus control, a somewhat falling US currency, and a more predictable route for US-China tensions.

Emerging Market currencies Currencies Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country's or countries' economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world's largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). have indeed been gaining more interest from investors during 2021 as they give them the opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

How can you invest in Emerging Market Currecies?

The first step would be to open an account with a licenced CFD broker that offers Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and Emerging Markets FX (EMFX) trading.

