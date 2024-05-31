Maintaining the most up-to-date technology stack is a priority for any forex brokerage in 2024. It comes as no surprise that an increasingly competitive retail industry also necessitates tailored solutions that can prove to be an invaluable asset for any operation.

This is where Intivion comes in, offering its freshly launched forex white label solutions that include trading platforms, CRM technology and website design to both start-ups and established brokers.

Building Your Forex White Label Solution with Intivion

Brokers require advanced technology that can be quickly integrated and adjusted to their diverse needs. Intivion understands that kickstarting any brokerage is a time sensitive affair. This is why its comprehensive solutions provide an all-in-one approach that can streamline or launch any forex operation in as little as a week.

These solutions have become the go-to option for brokers looking not only to strengthen their technology and operations, but for start-ups eying a swift and cost-effective launch.

Choose from the Best Trading Platforms on Offer

Forex brokers want all-in-one solutions to help allocate their resources more efficiently and focus on core business activities such as client acquisition and retention. Intivion has integrated multiple trading platforms, each offering unique features and capabilities. Empower any operation with the following trading platforms to choose from:

● MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5)

● SIRIX

● MOBIUS

● ANDTRADER

● XOPENHUB

● VertexFX

● ARKTRADER

Intivion prides itself on its diverse range of platforms that can cater to any trading preferences and strategies.

See what Intivion Technologies can do for you by setting up a demo today.

Select Your CRM

It is impossible to run a successful forex brokerage in 2024 without an effective CRM. Intivion's forex white label solutions include seamless integration of this technology, including its industry leading AltimaCRM. Intivion offers both Basic and Advanced CRM functionality for brokers to choose from.

Its Basic CRM provides fundamental tools for managing customer interactions and data that can be the cornerstone of any forex operation. With basic reporting and management capabilities, this option is ideal for brokers on a budget, providing a baseline level of utility.

By extension, Intivion’s Advanced CRM is the most powerful solution of its kind on the market. This offers a comprehensive tool suite that can be tailored to any broker’s specific needs or white label solution. The CRM was engineered to help optimise client onboarding, track trading activity, and ensure the latest regulatory compliance.

Most importantly, this platform boasts seamless integration and is a tested resource for any brokerage looking to streamline its operations. Brokers can benefit from the highest levels of customer satisfaction and efficient services that directly correlate to improved profitability, retention, and long-term relationships with clients.

Design Your Website

For every brokerage, first impressions start with a well-developed and easy to use website. Intivion prioritises the importance of proper website design, focusing on user experience and visibility that pays dividends for branding and retention. Its white label offering comes equipped with Basic and Advanced website design interfaces, helping both new and established brokers build brand authority, achieve credibility, and attract new clients.

The Basic website package equips brokers with all the essentials – explore basic site map functions, services, and the customisation options needed to get any operation launched quickly. Intivion’s forex white label also offers Advanced website resources, anchored by a responsive design, SEO optimisation, and multiple interactive elements. These are crucial for boosting engagement and attracting potential traders. With cutting-edge features and engaging multi-media, the Advanced website package is best for brokers opting for maximum brand visibility and user experience.

White Label Solutions for the Modern Forex Brokerage

Every forex broker has their own set of diverse needs, targets, KPIs, and goals. Intivion’s flexible solutions can achieve every conceivable need for brokers. Its white labeled solutions help provide a range of customisable options that can satisfy any forex brokers’ specifications or budget. This technology is compatible with any existing interface or backoffice, which is instrumental in ultimately saving both time and money.

Intivion prioritises fast launches and seamless onboarding of its white label technology, ensuring forex brokers can get their business up and running immediately. Nothing should be left to chance in 2024, which means brokers should be actively relying on or looking to onboard the most trusted technology available. Intivion’s new white label solution checks off every box for both start-ups or established brokers looking to make a splash or shoring up their operations.

With cost-effective and tailored solutions matching any budget, Intivion enables any forex brokerage to enter the market swiftly and competitively. Schedule a live demo with Intivion today to get started.

About Intivion Technologies

Intivion Technologies is a bespoke provider of advanced technology solutions and forex CRM capabilities for brokers. As a one stop technology solutions partner for over 15 years, the company provides an agile tool suite for any broker operation via its flagship products AltimaCRM and AltimaIB. Intivion has also designed, developed, and implemented large scale CMS websites, bridging forex CRM systems and MT4/5 trading platforms.