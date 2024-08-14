Whether just starting a trading journey or being a veteran of twenty years, everybody has something to learn as an investor. Knowledge is always at a premium, and this is why its developed into such a strong area of focus at the upcoming Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS), coming this August 27-29 in Sydney, Australia.

Retail trading is a fickle mistress, with no shortage of horror stories as well as ones of success. Succeeding long-term or meeting your goals takes a diligent approach, filled with patience, understanding, and being able to adapt. Of course, this is easier said than done, which is why FMPS has the cheat codes for traders in the form of a curated session, ‘Essential Lessons from 50 Years of Teaching Traders’.

Calling All Traders to FMPS

FMPS will draw thousands of attendees, including retail traders, brokers, service providers, and much more. Four different industry verticals will be represented, including online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto.

These areas will all be represented across the event’s curated content track, part of a full-length agenda featuring plenty of panels, workshops, keynotes, and more. Retail content will be taking place exclusively at the Exchange Zone, the official content stage for all investors and traders.

The event will be providing an excellent opportunity for retail traders to learn, explore, network, and meet with brokers, experts, and other traders. This knowledge exchange is part of a two-day immersive experience in Australia that only FMPS can provide.

Learn from the Best in the Business

Imagine you had two world class mentors with over 50 years of trading experience shining a light into your investing blind spot. Would this help? Absolutely. FMevents has done exactly this, combining two experts onto one stage for an unforgettable learning experience.

The upcoming session ‘Essential Lessons from 50 Years of Teaching Traders’, will bring to light the do’s and don’ts of trading, complete with all the tips and tricks that equate to meaningful success in any trading journey. The workshop will be taking place at the Exchange Zone on August 28, 12:40-13:00, ran by the following speakers:

Louise Bedford, Founder at Trading Game

Chris Tate, Director at Trading Game

There is a lot to unpack in this session, with these industry veterans providing participants with an impactful presentation with plenty to learn. Attendees can learn about the best piece of money advice perhaps ever received, as well as how to ditch the one strategy that almost everyone gets wrong.

Participants will also be able to finally cut through the buzzwords, hype, and myths and learn about any peculiar bias you’ve never heard of that could already be crippling your results without even knowing.

This is one session you cannot afford to miss. See you at FMPS in just two weeks!