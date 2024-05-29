The second annual Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency awards (FAME) ceremony took place on the 21st of May 2024 in Sandton City, South Africa. These awards have established themselves as a standard for excellence in the financial services space, recognizing some of the top performing companies.

Several of the industry’s leading brands attended the FAME ceremony, following at the conclusion of Day 1 of the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:24) at the Sandton Convention Centre. A total of thirteen awards were given out, covering several prestigious titles and achievements in Africa in 2024.

FAME – Africa’s Gold Standard of Excellence

The FAME awards have quickly become some of the most sought-after titles, especially in Africa. As the financial services space continues to grow at a breakneck pace, many individuals and companies look at these awards as a stamp of approval and example of who to do business with.

Africa itself has shown extraordinary growth with the retail trading scene taking sizable leaps in recent years. With no sign of slowing down and renewed interest in the continent, reinforced by strong growth potential, favorable demographics, and myriad talent, Africa’s best days in the trading sphere look to be ahead.

Each of the winners of this year’s FAME awards has demonstrated excellence in the financial markets in Africa. These companies have also showcased unparalleled commitment, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. These awards signal to everyone that these companies are the most reputable for both trading and business.

This year’s winners include the following brands:

Best CFD Broker in Africa – iFX Brokers

Best ECN/STP Broker in Africa – FXView

Best Multi-Asset Broker in Africa – Exness

Fastest Growing Broker in Africa – TradingPro

Best Forex Spreads in Africa - TradingPro

Best IB/Affiliate Program in Africa – XM

Best Trading Experience in Africa – FP Markets

Best Customer Service in Africa – iFX Brokers

Most Trusted Broker in Africa – Exness

Best Copy Trading Broker in Africa – HF Markets

Most Reliable Broker in Africa – ATFX

Most Client-Oriented Broker in Africa – FBS

Best Trading Conditions in Africa – Octa

Fastest Execution Broker in Africa – Bold Prime

Most Innovative Broker in Africa – Amega

All 2024 FAME Winners