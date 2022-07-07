FBS has received an honorable award for the best customer service and outstanding professional achievements in 2022 from WBO, an international business magazine.

WBO’s choice for the best customer service trading partner

Each year, the World Business Outlook magazine awards businesses all over the world with several nominations. In 2022, FBS was honored to receive a top award as the ‘Best Customer Service Broker Global’ for showcasing the highest standards of professionalism in providing clients with the best products and services possible.

The judging procedure included analyzing contestants’ statistics for the previous year, USP, customer support units, social media activity, and overall market performance. FBS turned out to be the leader in all the categories, making it to the top of the nominees' list.

FBS – a customer-friendly business

Founded in 2009, FBS has been rapidly developing and building its reputation as one of the world's best-performing brokerage firms.

One particular feature sets FBS apart from many of its rivals – the company’s care for customers. The company is adamant about providing clients with the best service possible. Over the years, FBS has excelled at the task, having reached impressive client retention.

FBS offers instant deposits and withdrawals, beneficial trading conditions, and high-quality software. The company provides educational materials, including expert market analysis, webinars, and seminars. Bonuses and regular contests help to inspire traders and make for more efficient trading.

Here’s a video of traders from all over the world expressing their respect and gratitude towards FBS and saying why they chose to work with the broker:

At the forefront of customer service

The FBS Customer Support deserves special mention. The team of highly competent professionals love their work and deeply respect their clients. Customer Support is multilingual as FBS covers several regions of the world. Its service is available 24/7.

“I think the most important for the support agent is to treat their clients as people and try to understand what the client needs at the moment,” says Clyde, a customer support team member. “So as an agent, you have to listen carefully to your client and be on the client's side to help solve their issue. It makes me happy when I see our clients leaving the chat in a good mood.”

This kind of attitude is deeply rooted in the FBS working ethics, which results in multiple positive feedbacks from the company’s clients and partners.

Keeping up with the good work

The WBO award will be one of this year’s highlights for the company, a stimulus to keep up with the good work of providing the best quality products and services to the clients, whose trust, loyalty, and gratitude serve as the main drive that pushes FBS forward.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with more than twelve years of experience and over 70 international awards. The company enjoys recognition in more than 150 countries across Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. With over 23 million customers and 500,000 partners, FBS is one of the world’s leading Forex companies.

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views, and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine covers the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.