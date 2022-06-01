FBS gives its clients an opportunity to earn and make their dreams come true. Thus, the international Forex broker has fulfilled the wishes of many traders and keeps on doing the regular Dreams Come True contest. To sum up the results, FBS rolls out a new video with its happy traders

Share a wish & make it real

Almost everyone has a dream. But how often and fast do people reach it? It seems that a great dream is harder to achieve. But it’s wrong. Big dreams lead to big things and inspire others.

FBS is one of those who its clients inspire. Thus, the broker holds the monthly contest, Dreams Come True, giving its traders a chance to fulfill their wishes.

To participate in the contest, traders of FBS should simply share the promo post on their Facebook pages, specify their dreams, and tag two friends. That’s it! The most touching wishes are chosen to be reached with the help of FBS.

During the last year, FBS has helped many traders to grow themselves and do great things for others. Let us see how traders’ dreams have changed the world for the better.

Support each other

The year 2021 started with good deeds. In January, Holman Poveda, a trader from Colombia, shared his biggest dream to support low-income mothers about to give birth.

FBS couldn’t just walk by it and has collected and transferred welcome kits for babies to Holman. He has already delivered the packages to several hospitals in the south of Bogota. Now the newborns are surrounded by care, and their moms can breathe a sigh of relief.

Reach own potential

FBS also appreciates personal endeavors. That’s why the dream of Mohamed Labandji Mohamed from Algeria was fulfilled next.

He wishes to become an inspiring YouTuber and asked for a tool to film and edit the videos. Thus, FBS has presented Mohamed with a new iPad 5 mini to help his channel blow up with new subscribers.

Another trader, Mahmoud Mohamed from Mansoura, dreams of doing a library project. He has got a new photocopier and printer from FBS, and he can achieve his goal faster now.

The passion of a young trader from Côte d'Ivoire, Djahe Diplo Ange Kevin, is a football. He wishes to train himself not only in sports but also in trading, and he has chosen FBS as a broker. Participating in the Dreams Come True contest, Djahe asked for football equipment; FBS has brought it to him. Both goals are achieved!

Share kindness

Albanus Mtitu lives in Tanzania and cares about people from his country. His dream is to create a documentary about the hardships that children of rural Tanzania face when getting a school education. The noble aim is to inform more people about the educational problem in Tanzania. To make the shooting happen, Albanus needed a camera, and he got it from FBS.

Stay resilience

A wonderful person from Syria, Mohammed Mazen had a happy life managing his little restaurant until the war came and left him with nothing.

However, Mohammed goes for his dreams. He starts afresh and needs a bit of help. Inspired by his stamina, FBS was glad to help his business prosper and gifted him a fridge, meat grinder, and blender.

FBS has created [an inspiring video] available on its YouTube channel. Everyone can watch it to make sure – your dream is possible to fulfill.

Dare to dream big

All these stories prove how important to have a dream. Do you want to get new sneakers for running or donate to some charity? It doesn’t matter. The matter is that a dream drives our success and motivates us never to give up and always reach new heights. It makes life worth living.

Everyone, who has a wish, can join FBS and use a chance in Dreams Come True. This contest is held regularly, and the terms are simple. Maybe it is time to reach your desired wish? Just be brave to have a dream and share it with people!

More about FBS

FBS is an international brand trusted by over 23 million clients from more than 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to the clients and allow them to trade Margin FX and CFDs. Such licensees as CySEC (Tradestone Ltd), ASIC, and IFSC regulate these companies. FBS constantly holds new promotions and contests, including joint giveaways with Leicester City Football Club, its Official Principal Partner.