FBS, a leading global broker, commences an FBS Global Roadshow, as it will support a series of financial industry events in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This initiative aligns with the FBS's commitment to providing traders with the best financial services, regular market insights and analytics, and fostering and supporting trading communities worldwide.

The FBS Global Roadshow will start in September 2023 and run until the end of the year. The brand has already confirmed its participation in several prominent finance and trading industry events, such as

Traders Fair 2023 Johannesburg, September 16

Forex Expo Dubai 2023, September 26-27

FinTech Festival Thailand 2023, September 27-28

“FBS brings in more than 14 years of experience in fintech, trading, and financial market analytics. We constantly monitor traders’ demands and see that offline and face-to-face collaboration with their broker is on top of the list. Thus, we are launching our FBS Global Roadshow to have multiple meeting spots to get closer to our clients, facilitate meaningful conversations, and directly address their questions,” says Ksenia Molodkina, Strategic Marketing Director FBS.

At the exhibitions of the FBS Global Roadshow, brand representatives will take the lead in expert discussions, covering the recent dynamics in the financial markets, modern trading strategies, and the influence of fintech in fostering worldwide collaborations. The FBS booths will become the expert hubs, offering guests first-hand insights into the FBS services and trading techniques.

FBS is looking forward to welcoming everyone at its booths at Traders Fair 2023 Johannesburg, Forex Expo Dubai 2023, and FinTech Festival Thailand 2023. Other destinations will be announced in the time being.

For more information about FBS, its initiatives, and projects, please visit www.fbs.com.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27 000 000 and its partners exceeding 500 000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.