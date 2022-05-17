We have reached the final stage of the nomination process of the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022. The time has come to cast your choice. There is less than one week to go before the deadline, and nominations are coming in thick and fast. In other words, it’s now or never!

Ceremony Overview

The awards show revolves around the biggest names in fintech and online trading, including both B2B & B2C companies. The organizers of this prestigious ceremony are Ultimate Fintech, the marketing agency responsible for producing the one and only iFX EXPO. They have set the stage for a night to remember, to be attended by the crème de la crème of the industry.

Winning Isn’t Everything (Or is it?)

The goal of the Ultimate Fintech Awards is more than just being a fancy ceremony. The online trading and fintech environments are vastly expanding and developing on a yearly basis and so Ultimate Fintech feel that it’s crucial to recognize not just the best in their respective domains, but also the up-and-comers putting in the work on a daily basis.

If you win an Ultimate Fintech Award, you’re not just earning your brand an extra badge to put on your website. You’re exposing your organization to international communities who trust the judgement or their peers and the industry at large. You’re earning praise and approval from people who know exactly how hard you work.

Award Categories

There are three different awards categories.

Broker Awards

Compete for a prestigious winning title! This category recognizes the best brokers on a global scale and features awards such as Broker of the Year, Best Market Maker, as well as the Best Trading Platform.

Regional Broker Awards

These awards are broken down by region and country including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia/New Zealand to name a few. Awards that can be won include Most Trusted Broker Asia, Best IB Programme Europe, Most Transparent Broker LATAM, and Best Customer Support UK.

B2B Awards

Looking for recognition in an ever-so competitive market? Reward your hard work with a B2B nomination! Award titles include the Best Payment Service Provider, the Best CFDs White Label Solution, as well as the Best Emerging Fintech Startup award and many more.

Key Dates

May 23: Nominations Close

May 25 – June 1: Voting Round

June 9: Winners announced at Awards Ceremony held on the final evening of the iFX EXPO International

Nominations and Voting Process

Applicants have to register and fill out the nomination application form once they login. There will be a public voting system hosted on the website during the voting round as well.

Time is of the essence. The buildup is almost coming to a close, this is the final call to cast your nominations and earn your place as an official Ultimate Fintech Award Winner.

So, will you be there? Nominate your brand now!