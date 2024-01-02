With over a decade of experience in the Forex market, Fintech360, a leading provider of innovative fintech solutions, is at the forefront of CRM technologies with its groundbreaking Communication Hub - a transformative solution that significantly improves interaction efficiency and offers brokerage firms easier ways to communicate across different channels, from a centralized, secured, Cloud-based structure.

With the addition of this advanced solution, it aims to establish itself as a central work management platform that seamlessly integrates collaboration, productivity, and communication tools, empowering back-office operations in the brokerage industry through a unified data model.

A Secure and Trusted Partner for Growth

Fintech360's Communication Hub allows brokerages to effectively manage a variety of communication channels incorporating emails, messaging apps including WhatsApp and Telegram, live chat, SMS, and push notifications. It also facilitates the centralized tracking and organization of customer details, data, inquiries, and concerns during interactions, all efficiently handled from one place.

"The adoption of the Communication Hub came as businesses in a new advanced digital age were seeking better and more secure ways to communicate with both their customers and colleagues. With a clear focus on continuous innovation, Fintech360 is well-positioned to be a secure and trusted partner for growth”. said Aaron Bitter, CEO.

“The goal of the Communication Hub is to allow businesses to consolidate their work to the point where any concern during their interactions disappears. It's encouraging to see so many businesses joining the Fintech360 family, using our CRM as their customizable center of gravity,” he added.

At the core of the Communication Hub lies a commitment to industry-leading security. Fintech360 prioritizes the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive customer information, ensuring agents cannot access contact details directly. Instead, a secure 'click-to-email' process is in place, safeguarding customer privacy and preventing data breaches.

Here's what more the Communication Hub offers:

Wide Communication Channels: Users can effortlessly reach their clients through various channels such as emails, WhatsApp, Telegram, live chat, SMS, and push notifications. Unified User Interface: All communication channels can be managed seamlessly in one simple UI. Top-notch Security: Users can rest easy knowing that agents cannot access customer contact details, and email triggers are initiated with a secure 'click to email' process. Encrypted Customer Information: Even when customers share contact details via email, the system ensures advanced encryption for enhanced security. Cost-Efficient Operation: Streamlining all client interactions seamlessly within the system can revolutionize communication efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Centralized Communication: Personalized, centralized communication within the Fintech360 CRM replaces individual email boxes per agent.

The improved platform capabilities of Fintech360

Fintech 360's omnichannel solution is a user-friendly and integrated system that empowers brokers with full control over all CRM needs for improved back-office operations and results. Moreover, the company’s payment gateway expands its global reach, allowing brokerages to accept payments from customers worldwide through a network of 250+ providers.

The Fintech360 Verification Center facilitates compliance with KYC and AML requirements across regions, offering a comprehensive solution for customer identification and validation of financial activities.

The CRM is engineered to seamlessly accommodate diverse regulatory requirements, encompassing CySEC, ASIC, Hellenic Capital Market Commission, FSCA, FSC, FSA, as well as various other European and offshore regulations.

Fintech360 CRM delivers an all-around view and management of the entire customer lifecycle. From registration and verification processes to communications and marketing campaigns, every aspect is efficiently handled within a centralized, secure, cloud-based structure. In its latest updates, Fintech360's technology suite provides unique capabilities including:

● Website CMS and client area: Enhance the user experience with a user-friendly interface. Receive the service your business deserves through a blend of innovation and create a website that reflects your brand's true identity.

● Verification center and compliance intelligence: Stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape with innovative compliance intelligence solutions that monitor and optimize sales calls and sentiments. Verification Center provides an all-in-one solution for customer identification, meeting KYC and AML requirements across different regions.

● Sales-centric CRM: Simplify operations with an automatic lead splitter and maximize conversion rates through a sales tracking feature. Understand, monitor, analyze, and improve the way you handle customer interactions.

● Communication Hub: By integrating multiple channels, such as emails, SMS, push notifications, Telegram, live chat, and WhatsApp, the communication hub ensures effective interactions while maintaining a centralized dashboard for tracking customer engagement.

● Monstrack - Affiliation Manager: Centralized affiliate and in-house media management with seamless client CRM integration. Additionally, its plugin system allows real-time monitoring and optimization of traffic from anywhere and anytime, providing complete control across multiple brands and the ability to manage every lead or request entering your system with precision.

● Full Suite Cashier: Leverage the Full Suite Cashier's extensive array of integrations with over 300 PSPs and APMs, enabling smart routing and cascading capabilities for multiple payment methods, sophisticated risk management rules to minimize fraud, and a comprehensive suite of advanced features for seamless transaction processing and customer management. With smart markup capabilities, brokerages can annotate customer data, providing a comprehensive understanding of behavior, preferences, and transaction history for more informed and personalized customer support.

● Web platform and trading Apps (Android and iOS): Experience seamless trading anytime, anywhere with a user-friendly web platform and mobile apps that are easy to use and intuitive, available on Android and iOS. These are integrated with MT4/MT5 and Match-Trade, providing cutting-edge security to safeguard clients' data and ensure the safety of financial transactions. Integration with any other trading platform can occur in just one month.

● Comprehensive BI Reports: Offers a wide range of business intelligence reports to track traffic, sales, retention, VoIP, PSPs, dealing and management, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of business operations and making the right decisions for the business.

Fintech360 Team at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

Don't miss out on the opportunity to meet with Fintech360's experts at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024. The Fintech360 Team will participate at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, from 16-18 JAN 2024, showcasing the "Communication Hub." Attendees can visit Booth 72 to experience the transformative power of the company’s innovative technologies and discover how their team of experts can streamline your communication processes, enhancing your operational efficiency. You can also explore their latest updates and get more information by visiting the Fintech360 official website.