Flipster, a global crypto derivatives exchange, has announced a collaboration with BNB Chain, a community-driven blockchain ecosystem, to offer fee-free withdrawals, aiming to democratize access to cryptocurrency trading.

This collaboration builds on Flipster’s existing zero-fee trading model, aligning with both Flipster and BNB Chain’s shared mission to make cryptocurrency trading more user-friendly and cost-effective. By backing BNB Chain’s gas-free withdrawals initiative, Flipster users will be able to transact with ease and capitalize on market movements effectively while avoiding hidden fees and slippage.

CEO of Flipster, commented, “We’ve always been focused on building an inclusive and user-centric environment to enhance the trading experience for our users. Collaborating with BNB Chain on fee-free withdrawals is a natural step toward advancing our shared vision of opening up crypto trading to the masses. We are committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem where digital assets are easily accessible to everyone."

Beyond bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto, Flipster aims to explore further synergistic initiatives that accelerate crypto adoption. This includes fostering connections within the ecosystem, providing seamless entry into the market, and enhancing the overall trading experience, to encourage greater participation in the ecosystem.

Gala Wen, Director of Ecosystem Development at BNB Chain, added "Collaborating with Flipster to provide gas-free withdrawals is a key part of our ongoing efforts to lower barriers to entry in the crypto market. By removing withdrawal fees, we empower more users to engage with digital assets and expand access to cryptocurrency, aligning with BNB Chain’s mission to onboard the next billion users into Web3. We look forward to exploring further initiatives with Flipster to enhance user empowerment.”

Flipster’s platform is designed for rapid trade execution, deep liquidity, and zero trading fees. With the integration of BNB Chain’s fee-free withdrawals, users can withdraw stablecoins without incurring additional costs until the end of the month.

Processing over $10 billion in monthly trading volume and serving over a million users, more than 98% of asset deposits and withdrawals on Flipster are stablecoins, making the zero-fee withdrawal offering on BNB Chain even more valuable for users looking to maximize their returns.

For more information about the campaign, please refer to Flipster’s blog.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

· BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem's governance chain.

· opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

· BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

About Flipster

Flipster (https://tinyurl.com/) is a crypto derivatives exchange known for its lightning-fast perpetual futures listings, zero trading fees, high liquidity, and rapid trade executions. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens, supporting traders globally in capitalizing on market opportunities. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.