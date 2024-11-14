Valhalla, Floki’s PlayToEarn Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) blockchain game is proud to announce a partnership in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Nov. 13, Valhalla unveiled a partnership with Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, marking a milestone in its global outreach efforts.

The partnership will see Valhalla’s branding prominently displayed across 93 screens in the mall for a four-week campaign running from November 15 to December 12.

Mall of the Emirates, located in the heart of Dubai, is one of the world’s most prestigious shopping destinations. Since opening in 2005, it has become an iconic landmark, attracting millions of visitors each year. The mall sees daily traffic of approximately 111,500 people, making it a prime venue for Valhalla’s campaign to reach a diverse and international audience.

The mall’s strategic location on Sheikh Zayed Road, a prime area in Dubai, combined with its diverse visitor base, offers Valhalla an opportunity to engage both local and international audiences.

Spanning an area of 255,489 square meters, the multi-level mall boasts over 630 retail outlets, 80 luxury stores, and 250 flagship stores. It also features some of Dubai’s most popular attractions, including the indoor ski resort Ski Dubai, the Magic Planet entertainment center, and VOX Cinemas. The mall’s dining options, with over 100 restaurants and cafés, further enhance its appeal as a top destination for both residents and tourists.

The Campaign’s Goal

Valhalla is ramping up its presence in the UAE, a key market for crypto adoption.

Despite its smaller population, the UAE ranks as the third-largest crypto economy in the MENA region, with $34 billion in crypto transactions recorded between July 2023 and June 2024. This represents an impressive 42% year-on-year growth, far outpacing the MENA average of 11.73%, according to Chainalysis.

Dubai’s rapid evolution into a crypto hub has been fueled by initiatives like the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), which offer crypto-friendly regulatory frameworks. This has drawn major players and startups, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global crypto leader.

Valhalla’s campaign at Mall of the Emirates aligns perfectly with this momentum. By showcasing its brand in one of Dubai’s busiest and most iconic locations, Floki aims to boost awareness and adoption of its ecosystem.

This campaign follows Floki’s recent four-week marketing initiative at WAFI Mall in Dubai, running from November 8 to December 5, where its branding appears across 18 digital screens. Together, these efforts are part of Floki’s larger strategy to dominate the Dubai crypto scene.

About Valhalla

Valhalla (https://valhalla.game/) is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. Users can learn more at Valhalla.game.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world’s most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence.