FlowBank is delivering on its mission to offer seamless access to a broad range of financial opportunities globally at the most competitive prices. An innovator in the banking field, the online bank challenges the status quo by putting the equal sign between transparency, variety of financial products and cost-effective diversification.

Offering a smooth onboarding experience and exposure to more than 50,000 financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, funds, CFDs, Forex and more, the bank caters to all types of investors and traders.

What sets FlowBank apart from its competitors is its exclusive offering of zero commission on Swiss stocks and ETFs and the lowest spreads on over 4,500 CFD products.

Most importantly, the financial institution offers its services under its Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) license, which is one of the most prestigious financial licenses, giving traders the sense of stability and reliability that only a Swiss bank can offer. Upon account opening, FlowBank clients also receive a Swiss IBAN safeguarding their funds up to CHF100,000, under the company’s esisuisse deposit insurance.

The best trading conditions

The essence of bank’s value proposition for traders and investors is rooted in its Swiss DNA and is reflected by its ability to offer the best trading conditions in the industry. Beginner investors and experienced traders can enjoy equal access to all FlowBank’s trading instruments. It is the only bank to offer commission-free trading on Swiss stocks and ETFs and the lowest commissions in Switzerland on US equities. For CFD traders, it offers ultra-competitive spreads on over 4,500 CFD instruments with no commissions.

Investors looking to take advantage of these attractive conditions can have their transfer fees reimbursed up to CHF 750 when switching to FlowBank from another bank or broker.

Trading platforms for every type of investor

FlowBank offers traders a choice of platforms. From its streamlined mobile only FlowBank app to its advanced trading platform FlowBank Pro the company makes no compromise on functionality. Additionally, clients can use these applications interchangeably. The bank also offers its clients the chance to trade on both MT4and MT5. As an incentive to get started with MetaTrader, it is currently offering a USD 300 trading bonus for all new clients.

FlowBank is making sure its platforms are continuously upgraded and equipped with the newest tools and features by gathering feedback and insights from its clients and reflecting it into more powerful solutions every time. Traders today have a wide range of choices and high expectations when it comes to their financial partner. Through its offering and technology suite, FlowBank aims to exceed them.

A client-centric approach

FlowBank is committed to building trust and loyalty with its clients by serving them as they would expect to be served, no matter their size. From its quick and efficient onboarding process to its intuitive mobile and desktop trading platforms, FlowBank is raising the bar.

The company’s multilingual support team takes every step to ensure that each client’s questions are answered 24/6. Clients can get support via phone, email, chat, and through social media channels.

About FlowBank

At FlowBank we are on a mission to be the leader in banking and trading services, committed to serving our clients with passion and transparency. We deliver the tools to help individual investors reach their financial goals. With FlowBank people can invest with no minimums and learn about investing through educational content via our market insights blog, daily newsletters, and social-first content.

FlowBank was founded in 2020 by CEO Charles Henri Sabet, with headquarters in Geneva and an office in Zurich, the bank currently employs 120 people. The bank provides online investing and trading services and access to over 50,000 financial products at the best prices. It was recently found to be the most competitive trading provider in Switzerland by Neue Zürcher Zeitung. FlowBank is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and a member of esisuisse. It is also a member of the Swiss Bankers Association.