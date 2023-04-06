In nearly one month, the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) will officially be underway in South Africa. The biggest event of the year will be hosted out of the world-famous Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, taking place on May 8-10, 2023. The summit will be of particular note for crypto and forex traders looking to explore potential brokers in Africa.

Africa has seen a surge in trading activity and the arrival of leading global brokers and crypto providers. This is hardly surprising given the popularity of these trading instruments. With the biggest brands all under one roof for FMAS, the timing has never been better for traders to interact and engage.

If you have not already done so, see what all the hype is about in Sandton this May and register for FMAS:23 today

Forex and Crypto Traders of Africa Unite

Every FM event has included an extensive focus on proper trading techniques, demos, the release of new and exciting trading technologies and platforms for users, and much more. This will include FMAS:23, showcasing a dedicated content stream that is tailored towards both forex and crypto traders.

Reasons for Forex and Crypto Traders to Attend FMAS:23

·Learn about new trading technologies, platforms, techniques ·

A chance to engage directly with leading traders, brokers, individuals

·An opportunity to meet, network with other traders

·Workshops and trading strategies available on offer for free

Furthermore, FMAS:23 is poised to take retail trading trends to the next level, curated specifically for the African continent. This also includes a growing swath of potential traders who are looking to get started, with an opportunity to learn and engage with the best.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the forex and crypto space.

The event will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. FMAS:23 is expected to bring in upwards of 2,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 50 speakers.

To top this all off, the event will also feature a legendary closing party for all attendees, complete with live music, entertainment, and much more. This is one event you will not want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few weeks as the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23!

All prospective attendees are invited to explore in-depth agenda at length, which is already live and available for access. See what sessions hold the most appeal – with so many angles and areas of focus, there is something for everyone.

Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to live the life of luxury, fame, and network with the best in the industry. See you in Johannesburg this May!