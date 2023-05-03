In less than one week, attendees will be gathering in South Africa for the first Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23). Held at the world-famous Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the biggest event of the year will take place on May 8-10. With all the world’s leading talent in one locale, this is one event you do not want to miss!

FMAS:23 is all about Africa, both in terms of retail traders and exploring new opportunities for all in attendance. This includes the presence of premier speakers, the biggest names, and much more.

FMAS:23 is expected to draw upwards of 3000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, 100+ brokers, and 50+ speakers. These individuals will be available to discuss, engage, and network throughout the duration of the event.

All attendees can explore the in-depth agenda in detail for FMAS:23, highlighted by a huge slate of panel discussions, fireside chats, workshops, and much more. Simply use the following link to check out the FMAS:23 agenda today.

The event’s content track will cover a total of four industry verticals at length, including the online trading, payments, fintech, and blockchain & digital assets space.

Market Logic: A Rational Approach to Trading with Technical Analysis

FMAS:23 will devote a large focus on trading and what individuals can do to better themselves in terms of strategies. One such area is technical analysis. Indeed, the subject of technical analysis can be broad and in some instances quite subjective.

This will be the emphasis at one of the event’s most unique workshops this May, A Rational Approach to Trading with Technical Analysis is taking place on May 9, 12:50-13:10 at Centre Stage.This workshop will include the following talented speakers:

Shaun Murison, Senior Market Analyst, IG Africa

In this session, IG Senior Market Analyst Shaun Murison, will take traders through some preferred tools to help remove this subjectivity and highlight key market logics, trends, while also gauging levels volatility to use your favor.

In addition, Mr. Murison will look to highlight some core concepts in technical analysis which should improve outcomes to trading and forecasting through higher probability approaches to the craft, removing subjective behaviors.

FMAS:23 – Unlock the Secrets of Retail Trading

The biggest name traders and specialists will be in attendance at FMAS:23 this May. One of the best advantages of events such as these is the ability to network, learn, and engage with industry-leading talent.

The above workshop is just one of many different leading sessions available for attendees at FMAS:23. With such a diverse content track, there is truly something for all attendees!

“We are looking to network with retail traders as well as small institutional business looking to partner with a prime broker,” explained Mr. Murison ahead of FMAS:23.

Join other retail trading specialists, experts, industry leaders, and more to discuss the future of trading on the continent, fintech opportunities, and much more.

See you in Johannesburg in just one week!