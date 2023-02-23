Only a couple months to go until the highly anticipated Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23). The event will be of particular interest for traders, who can meet, network, and engage with top brokers on May 8-10 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Africa itself is an ideal locale for the online trading industry, having taken a great leap forward in recent years. This has culminated in FMAS:23, which will seek to provide a unique opportunity for traders and online trading participants in a never before way.

Register Today for FMAS:23 to Unlock Africa’s Potential!

FMAS:23 will feature all of the biggest brands and top brokers in Africa for a three-day event to remember. Whether you are looking to learn new trading techniques, strategies, or meet new people, this event is one you cannot afford to miss.

FMAS:23 Geared Towards Traders

Every Finance Magnates event has included a special segment that is oriented specifically to retail traders, with FMAS:23 being no exception. Past events have regularly emphasized a range of topics and updates for traders, fostering an exciting atmosphere where anything can happen.

This has included a focus on proper trading techniques, demos, the release of new and exciting trading technologies and platforms for users, and much more. Furthermore, these types of events spell out everything traders need to know in all asset classes, including forex, crypto, CFDs, and much more.

Reasons for Traders to Attend FMAS:23

· Change to learn about new technologies, platforms, offerings

· Front-row seat to workshops and trading strategies, available for free

· A chance to engage directly with leading brokers and key trading figures

· Opportunity to meet, network with other traders and individuals in industry

FMAS:23 has something special in store for traders and is slated to maximize the experience for this demographic of attendees. The event will be curated specifically for the African continent and a growing swath of potential traders who are looking to get started.

FMAS:23 – Engagement Opportunities for Traders

FMAS:23 has a unique content focus and agenda planned to accommodate a diverse range of participants and attendees in Africa. Whether you are a newcomer to the trading scene or are an established IB or affiliate, FMAS:23 has something for everyone.

In particular, all attendees can expect to take advantage of myriad opportunities. This includes engaging, interacting, and networking with leading retail players and the biggest names in the industry.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the retail trading and crypto space.

The event will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks.