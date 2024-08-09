Gold and the USD are often intertwined. Amid the recent drama surrounding the US Federal Reserve and its indecisiveness regarding interest rate cuts, this topic is more poignant and relevant than ever. This saga provides the perfect segue to the upcoming Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS), taking place in just a few weeks on August 27-29 in Sydney, Australia.

The landmark event will feature no shortage of trading and investing oriented content, including the relationship between Gold and the USD. FMPS will cater extensively towards a growing retail demographic of traders. This is reflective in a dedicated content stage towards this content, the Exchange Zone, offering unique panels, workshops, and sessions over a two-day period.

Retail trading is not the only area of focus at FMPS however. Participants at the event can take also explore other content verticals, including the fintech, payments, and crypto space. Each of these verticals will be touched on across both the Exchange Zone and Centre Stage, part of the full-length agenda for the event.

Online registration for FMPS will be ending soon. Make the most of this opportunity and reserve your seat online to skip the queues on-site this August in Sydney Make sure to register today for FMPS!

Unravel the Fed Enigma this August at FMPS

With so many workshops and sessions in store for attendees this August, it can be overwhelming. Attendees are encouraged to explore the content agenda and map out their event ahead of time to make sure nothing is missed.

One of the more anticipated workshops of the event will be the session, The USD, Gold and Interest Rates, taking place at the Exchange Zone on August 28, 12:10-12:30. The session will be hosted by Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst, at KCM Trade.

Mr. Waterer is a renowned analyst in FX, stocks, indices, and commodities. Having previously spent time as an FX Trader, Head of Dealing and Head of Sales Trading, he has developed a wealth of knowledge which he uses to provide insightful and unique market analysis and commentary for clients and the wider investment community. This expertise has resulted in him making regular appearances in the media, some of which include the BBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Channel News Asia, MarketWatch, Sky News, The Australian Financial Review and The Washington Post.

Participants in the workshop can explore the most pertinent market dynamics surrounding both Gold, the USD, and their complex relationship. Indeed, during times of risk aversion, both can rise in tandem, however at other times they are seen as competing assets and have an inverse correlation.

As we move towards a potential US interest rate cut, how will this monetary easing affect the USD and gold prices as we look ahead to 2025? This is one session you cannot afford to miss this August.

See you in Sydney in a few short weeks!