Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is thrilled to announce Emirates as the Official Airline Partner for this year’s event. Scheduled to take place from October 7th to 8th at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre, the Expo promises to be the largest gathering of global forex leaders, traders, and innovators in the online trading industry.

Premier Venue in the Heart of Dubai

The Dubai World Trade Centre, situated in the vibrant heart of Dubai, will serve as the venue for Forex Expo Dubai 2024. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the Centre provides an exceptional space for networking and exploring emerging trends and opportunities in the forex market. Dubai's reputation as a hub for luxury, business, and innovation makes it the perfect destination for this international event.

Experiencing the Finest Hospitality

Attendees can look forward to experiencing Dubai’s finest hospitality, with access to top-tier hotels, resorts, and spas conveniently located near the venue. The Dubai World Trade Centre is easily accessible from both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for all participants.

Exclusive Travel Offer with Emirates

In collaboration with Emirates, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is pleased to offer an exclusive travel deal for all attendees. As the Official Airline Partner, Emirates is offering special rates to ensure a seamless travel experience.

· Promo Code: EVE6FRX

· 10% off on Tickets

· Travel Validity: October 2, 2024, to October 13, 2024

To take advantage of this offer, attendees can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Emirates website and select “Book a flight.”

2. Click on “Advanced Search.”

3. Enter your destination and travel dates.

4. Type in the promotional code EVE6FRX.

5. Complete the booking by paying online or at the nearest Emirates office.

First Speaker Lineup: Industry Leaders and Visionaries

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is also thrilled to announce its initial lineup of speakers, comprising esteemed industry leaders and visionaries. These experts will share profound insights and expertise, offering invaluable perspectives on the forex market. Among the first confirmed speakers are:

1. Yiannis Papacharalampous, COO, GVD Markets

2. Yasser Mansour, Key Accounts Manager, JustMarkets

3. Ali Sharifazadeh, Chief Market Analyst, Pipwsie

4. Kevin Gibbs, Senior Presentation Expert, xChief

5. Mubasher Saeed, Chief Commercial Officer, PrimeX Broker

6. Pavel Spirin, Chief Executive Officer, RS Global Ltd

7. Simarjeet Baweja, Chief Investment Officer, Aetram

8. Yasaman Pazooki, Global Outreach Director, Opofinance Ltd

9. George Miltiadous, Chief Executive Officer, WeTrade

10. Michael Barbour, Sales Director, Traders' Hub

11. Danny Salman, Senior Market Analyst, MultiBank Group

12. Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, FOREX.com

13. Jameel Ahmad, Chief Analyst, GTC Group

14. Sergey Ryzhavin, Head of B2Copy Project, B2Broker

15. Viktoria S, Chief Executive Officer, PSP Angels Ltd

16. Zilal El Joulani, Chief Strategy Officer, River Prime Ltd

17. Hormoz Faryar, Head of Institutional sales MENA, ATFX

18. Javier Hertfelder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, FXStreet

19. Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Strategist, Moneta Markets

Joining the Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 invites all forex enthusiasts to join this premier event and take advantage of the exclusive travel offer. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the largest forex event of the year in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

For more information and to register for the event: https://theforexexpo.com/

About Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the premier event for the online trading community, attracting thousands of attendees from around the world. The event offers a comprehensive platform for networking, education, and business development, featuring top Sponsors, insightful speakers, and engaging side events.