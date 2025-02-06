Fraktion, an end-to-end solution dedicated to tokenization and fractionalization of real-world assets (RWAs), has successfully raised €1.1 million in seed round funding from strategic investors, including Cabrit Capital, Tezos Foundation, Vox Capital, and renowned business angels such as Olivier Huby (ex-MFEX), Andréa Bensaïd (Eskimoz) or Guillaume Mayot (Lukeion).

Fraktion launched on the Tezos blockchain in mid-2023, with the Fraktion team selecting the Layer-1 network for its strong performance and low transaction costs. The funding announced today will enable Fraktion to accelerate the development of its technological platform and expand its impact in the real-world asset sector. Whether for real estate projects, precious stones, or financial products, Fraktion supports private markets companies in the creation, management, and commercialization of financial assets while ensuring regulatory compliance and ease of use.

“We are thrilled to take this next step with the support of our investors. Fraktion is positioning itself as a key player in democratizing access to previously inaccessible investment opportunities and enabling our clients to efficiently structure their offerings”, said Vincent Pastor, CEO of Fraktion.

Use cases already live in Real Estate

One of the first platforms deployed is Kapi Club, a private real estate investor network leveraging Fraktion to structure and manage club deals for high-value projects.

"Fraktion has enabled us to take a significant step forward in structuring our investment projects. Their platform provides a modern and efficient solution to meet the growing expectations of investors for simplicity, transparency, and performance", explains Lauren Dannay, CEO of Kapi Club.

Fraktion's white-label solution enables businesses to deploy a secure, regulation-compliant investment platform with full KYC/AML integration in just days, allowing partners to quickly launch under their own brand.

Funding to fuel expansion and innovation

“We firmly believe that tokenization will see widespread adoption through B2B channels, with companies like Fraktion empowering businesses to seamlessly structure tokenized offerings. We are excited to support this highly methodical and forward-thinking team as they lead the charge in driving this transformation”, said Omar Khalouti from Cabrit Capital.

This funding will allow Fraktion to:

· Scale the commercial deployment of its solution: Accelerate adoption among private markets companies looking for efficient tools to manage their investment projects.

· Expand internationally: Strengthen Fraktion’s presence in new markets, with a focus on Europe and other strategic regions like Asia.

· Develop innovative products to bridge TradFi and DeFi: Launch advanced features such as collateralization, a secure secondary market, and compound interest tools.

Commenting on the news, Jean-Frédéric Mognetti, Executive Director of the Tezos Foundation, said, “By providing a platform to securely tokenize and manage investments while maintaining regulatory compliance, Fraktion is delivering on one of the early promises of blockchain technology and democratizing investment in physical assets. Fraktion is a great example of what’s possible on Tezos and we are delighted to provide our continued support to the team as they realise their vision.”

About Fraktion

Fraktion (www.fraktion.fr/en) is an end-to-end SaaS solution dedicated to the tokenization and management of real-world assets. With technology combining simplicity and performance, Fraktion enables its B2B clients to quickly launch investment platforms while reducing operational costs and building investor loyalty.

About Cabrit Capital

Cabrit Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Led by a team with expertise in blockchain, venture capital, and institutional asset management, it operates under the umbrella of Ajeej Capital, an established Dubai-based asset manager.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source and energy-efficient blockchain designed to empower institutions, developers, and businesses and facilitate value transfer in a digital environment. It is designed for the scalable deployment of decentralized applications. As one of the first Proof of Stake blockchains, Tezos is globally supported and valued for its strong governance, long-term upgradability, and smart contract capabilities.