Entering the financial services industry in 2002, FXDD has proved time and again that innovation is the key to staying ahead of the game. With over 20 years of experience in this ultra-competitive sector, the global leader has seen a lot of brokers entering and exiting the arena. This is a remarkable milestone for a company its size, considering the twists and turns that the Forex and CFD industry has seen over the last few years.

As one of the industry pioneers, FXDD is an early adopter of the very first MetaQuotes trading platforms - MT3 in 2004. The tech-driven broker also contributed to the development of the first MetaTrader Bridge, a major breakthrough at the time. This laid the groundwork for the development of FXDD’s proprietary back-office system and integrated infrastructure still in use today.

Technology innovation with a client-first approach

Capitalising on technology innovation, the company has earned a reputation for providing best-in-class financial services to retail traders worldwide. With an ECN-focused offering, FXDD provides seamless access to the markets, offering institutional-grade pricing.

The broker’s standard markup-free spreads and 0 slippage execution on entry orders have made it one of the providers of choice. With transaction volumes consistently growing on its MT4, MT5 and WebTrader platforms, FXDD offers trading on both OTC Forex and CFD instruments based on stocks, indices, commodities andmetals alongside its revolutionary ability to trade in on-exchange shares, fractional shares and futures via MT5.

“Cost-effective portfolio diversification is crucial in this day and age”, said Joseph Botkier, CEO of FXDD “Thanks to our ability to provide direct connectivity to OTC and deep multi-asset liquidity, we can cater to the needs of traders of all levels and ensure they benefit from extremely tight pricing on a variety of instruments and asset classes that would otherwise be exclusive to institutional market participants.”

A pioneer of embedded investing, FXDD stands out with its cutting-edge offering of OTC and on-exchange trading and investment services, all on the single MT5 platform. This is truly unique in the retail trading sector, with very few market players being able to offer it.

Embedded investing has been shaking up the financial services arena for over a decade and continues to grow at a rapid pace. By integrating new investor journeys into an already existing infrastructure, FXDD spearheads innovation in the retail trading sector.

“We need to constantly innovate if we want to stay ahead of the curve. Our MT5 Gateway integration increases accessibility to exclusive instruments over the ‘traditionally’ OTC MetaTrader platform, which is truly a game-changer for traders”, Botkier explained. To make the trading experience immersive, the broker gives access to a swathe of trading tools, including advanced charting, economic events and live market news streaming directly on the platform, a built-in marketplace and smart indicators enabling traders to identify opportunities and predict price trends with more precision.

To further enhance the trading experience, the broker announces that the integration of Autochartist is on the horizon. Autochartist's advanced chart pattern recognition and rapid analysis allow traders to quickly identify intricate market trends. In addition, increased flexibility will allow users to tailor their strategies to different market conditions, while real-time alerts signal potential trading opportunities.

Safety and reliability make the wheel go round

Beyond innovation, the company places a major focus on personalised support and customer safety. WIth adecades-long track record of swift and safe deposits and withdrawals, FXDD enjoys the reputation of a reliable and trustworthy industry player.

In accordance with the licensing and regulatory mandates within its operational jurisdictions, the broker upholds stringent ethical protocols and adheres to industry best practices.

Focus on education

The onboarding process is quick and easy, allowing traders to create an account in a few simple steps and start trading straight away. Once registered, they gain access to valuable educational resources, including daily market analysis, technical and fundamental insights, guides to help them make informed decisions and a lot more.

Additionally, the array of advanced trading tools empowers traders to grasp opportunities as they arise. Alongside these, the trading calculator, custom ticker price, economic calendar, pricing and MetaTrader 1-minute data offer a wealth of information to keep traders informed and engaged.

FXDD also offers 24/5 multilingual customer support, increasing accessibility to its financial services to a broader international audience and making traders feel ‘at home’ every time they interact with the company.

Competitive partnership programmes

While traders are at the heart of FXDD’s services, Introducing Brokers, Money Managers and start-up Brokers can take advantage of its ultra-competitive partnership programmes. Not only does the company provide an unrivalled technology infrastructure, but it also offers lots of growth opportunities for partners backed by flexible and custom payout plans, quick and easy withdrawals, a dedicated partner portal and full marketing support.

To find out more about FXDD and its offering, visit the website.