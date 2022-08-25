Retail trading in 2022 has pivoted towards more than forex, with clients looking for a more diversified offering from brokers. This includes the online trading space, with an increased demand for oil trading, metals and gold trading, and other assets.

FxGrow understands these trends, as a more globalized client base continues to see an evolving interest in multi-asset trading. The brokerage has always provided forex trading as its flagship offering. However, FxGrow in recent years has increased the scope of its tradable instruments to rank among some of the most competitive and well-rounded offerings in the retail trading industry.

FxGrow Making Splash in Gold & Metals Trading Market

The explosion of inflation across many of the leading global economies has necessitated new strategies for retail traders. Nowhere is this more apparent than the growing popularity of metals, namely gold trading, which functions as a versatile asset class during such times.

As one of the best gold trading companies, FxGrow is an ideal choice for clients looking to improve their positions in this asset class with an eye on macro trends in markets. FxGrow currently has on offer over seven different metals and energies, as well as 50 cash indices and CFDs on futures. Prospective and current clients can get exposure to the most important metals and oil that moves the commodities markets.

Together with gold and other metals, oil trading has also been one of the biggest trades of 2022 and should continue to be heading into 2023. Presently, inflation is nowhere close to being under control and many of the world’s largest central banks are working tirelessly to get these metrics under control. Consequently, oil trading should shape up as one of the most important trades moving with FxGrow leading the way.

FxGrow makes trading simple with the most powerful trading platforms available on the market. This includes MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and FxGrow Automated Trading, both of which give users unparalleled agency and control over all their trading capabilities and needs.

With multiple account ECN accounts catering to all types of traders, it is no wonder that FxGrow has remained a household name in the retail trading industry. Traders can explore the wide range of CFDs and a basket of tradable instruments available today at FxGrow.

About FxGrow

The brokerage offers a wide range of online trading services, including over 60 forex pairs, and a robust basket of Cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, and commodities. This includes ECN trading across the MT5 platform, the most advanced trading module available on the market today.

Headquartered in Cyprus, FxGrow was founded in 2008 and has since grown exponentially to service retail and institutional clients in more than 100 countries. In 2012, FxGrow LTD, a brand name of Growell capital limited, became authorized by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) with CIF license number 214/13 and governed by MiFID.