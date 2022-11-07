Fxview, the Cyprus based multi-asset broker, has recently announced addition of more cryptocurrencies to its deposit and withdrawal methods for global clients. This move aligns with the ongoing effort by the broker to “Go Global” and match the ever-changing client requirements.

As a latest addition, Fxview added Ethereum (ETH), USDC and USDT to the already offered BTC as a payment option. Fxview‘s clients will now be able to take advantage of transaction speed, ease of payment and blockchain security.

“We’ve seen an increase in the demand for crypto deposit and withdrawal options in the past few months, which motivated us to increase the options. When compared to the other payment methods, cryptocurrency is an effective payment option that also offers transactional freedom and is unbounded by geographic limits.” said Janis Anastassiou.

Why ETH, USDT and USDC

“Cryptocurrency payments are a prominent part of Fxview’s growth strategy and this is just the beginning. For now, we have observed ETH, USDT and USDC to be the most requested cryptocurrencies by our clients and these also have been the preferred choice for payments across the globe for some time now. In addition, the attractiveness of Ethereum extends beyond the speed of transactions, upon the transition to its new transaction model, which has also reduced its carbon footprint by up to 99.95%. The preference of USDC and USDT is clearly related to his reduced volatility and being pegged with USD, which makes them a cost-effective mode of transaction.” added Janis Anastassiou.

Both “Client first approach” and “Being a cost leader” have been a part of the key values for Fxview, and adding cryptocurrency payments was a major step towards it. Fxview also offers bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller and more) for payments which are available for both EU and global clients.

Currently, cryptocurrency payments are only available for Fxview’s global clients. The cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawals will be processed instantly as stated by the Fxview team.

About Fxview

Fxview, a Finvasia Group Company, is leading the forex industry by offering the lowest spreads and commission levels in the industry. Fxview is on a mission to revolutionise the forex industry by creating ethical products that cater to the needs of new-age investors.

The broker is committed to helping clients trade smartly with the company’s decades worth of experience in technology and financial services.

The company is owned by Finvasia Group, a leading Fintech conglomerate established in 2009. Over the past 13 years, the group has catered to millions of clients in over 180 countries.

Fxview is regulated by the CySEC in Europe and the FSA in South Africa. The Group is regulated/registered with over 30 different regulatory bodies across Europe, Africa and India.