Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 4-hour charts.

Price has rallied back to the 79% fib retracement level of the daily range.

1.2745 the 79% fib retracement level.

Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance level for a further decline targeting 1.2479 the 127% extension level.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor